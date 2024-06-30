BCCI President Roger Binny refused to divulge any details on Gautam Gambhir’s candidature as the next India head coach. This was after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados on Saturday.

India posted 176/7 in 20 overs thanks to Virat Kohli’s 76 and Axar Patel’s 47 runs after India won the toss and opted to bat first. In reply, Heinrich Klaasen made 52, while Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs did their best and had South Africa ahead in terms of the required rate.

However, India pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh bowled brilliantly in the last 5 overs to win the game for India and make them 2-time T20 World champions.

Along with this T20 World Cup win, the tenure of India’s head coach Rahul Dravid also came to an end. He took over from Ravi Shastri in 2021 and led India to the finals of the WTC 2023 and 2023 World Cup.

While the BCCI had put out an advertisement for a new head coach opening, reports had suggested that Gautam Gambhir was the front-runner for the post. However, Roger Binny refused to share any details or updates about the same.

“Nothing concrete has come yet. Gautam Gambhir has a lot of experience. He has worked with teams. He played Test matches, ODIs, T20s. Let’s see,” Binny said in a media interaction after the final.

Will take time to bridge the gap: Roger Binny on retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Not only Rahul Dravid, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also announced their T20I retirements after India’s T20 World Cup win. Rohit, 37, and Virat, 35, pivotal roles in India’s second-world triumph in the format here.

BCCI President Roger Binny believes it will take another two to three years for the Indian T20 team to “come into its own” again, considering the hole left by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement from international cricket.

“There is so much talent in the IPL. A lot of cricketers are coming through but it is going to take some time to bridge the gap. They have contributed so much. It’s going to take time. We will probably see in the next two to three years, the team coming back into its own without them,” Binny said.

