The BCCI has closed in on two foreign candidates to replace Rahul Dravid as Team India’s head coach, reports stated. This comes after BCCI had recently put on an advertisement for the post of Team India head coach on their website and social media.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure came to an end after the ICC World Cup 2023 in November, but the BCCI, lacking an alternate, persuaded Dravid and his team of support personnel to extend their contracts for one more year with the T20 World Cup in mind.

According to the Hindu, Rahul Dravid has informed the BCCI that he will not re-apply for the position of Indian team head coach. He had made it clear in advance that he would not seek another extension for personal reasons.

And so far, there is no indication that VVS Laxman, the head coach of the National Cricket Academy, will throw his hat into the ring. Also, the BCCI is not too keen to disturb the NCA set-up.

Stephen Fleming and Ricky Ponting on BCCI radar for Indian team head coach post

As per Revsportz report, Chennai Super Kings’ Stephen Fleming and Delhi Capitals’ Ricky Ponting, have been informally sounded out by the BCCI to take over the Indian team head coach role.

However, their response has not been particularly encouraging. Both have a long history of playing in the Indian Premier League. They know Indian cricket inside and out. However, the year-round job may prove to be a hindrance.

Over the previous two decades and a half, India has had two notable foreign coaches: John Wright and Gary Kirsten. Under Wright, India became a formidable force away from home, drawing Test series in England and Australia and reaching the 2003 World Cup final. Wright also led India to their first-ever Test series victory in Pakistan. Kirsten presided over India’s 2011 World Cup victory.

The tenure of the new coach would be from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2027. The Test series in Australia in the winter would be his first big assignment followed by the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year.

