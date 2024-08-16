Ben Stokes will miss the Sri Lanka Test series after injuring his hamstring in the Hundred, but if Stuart Broad is to be believed, the all-rounder will act as a coach for the England team during the three-match series.

Ben Stokes, England’s captain, was injured while playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024. Following the match, he was seen on crutches and was later ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

As a result, Ollie Pope, England’s Test vice-captain, was appointed to captain the team for this series. England hopes to preserve their winning streak after a 3-0 victory over the West Indies. However, Stokes has found a way to keep involved by taking on a coaching job with Brendon McCullum.

“He’s already texted me saying he’s going to be the coach so I don’t know what Baz (Brendon McCullum) is going to be doing,” Broad told PA agency.

Broad went on to say that Stokes needs to play matches rather than net practice to stay competitive on the field. He also said that Stokes had no fault in this injury and was simply unfortunate this time around.

“He’s someone who likes to bat, likes to bowl. Ultimately you probably up your injury risk if you’re not playing any sort of intensity cricket. You can’t not play any cricket from the end of the West Indies series through to the start of the Sri Lanka series because your body will then be in the field the first day of Sri Lanka going ‘what are you doing, what’s going on?'” Broad added.

Great chance for England to get experience playing Tests without Ben Stokes: Stuart Broad

England recently trounced the West Indies 3-0 at home, led by Ben Stokes. Stokes has been an important member of England’s Test squad over the years.

He is not only a capable batsman but also a true wicket-taker with the ball. His all-round abilities make him one of the most valuable cricketers in the world. Stokes is also noted for his ability to perform in big games.

Stuart Broad said that while nothing can be done about Stokes’ injury, it gives England management a chance to play without the mercurial all-rounder for once.

“There’s not much you can do about a hamstring really. It’s not as if he landed awkwardly or anything, he was just in deceleration mode. It’s a real shame for the Test-match team because he looked so fit. He’s worked so hard on his fitness.

But to use that old sporting saying of ‘take the positives’, it actually gives England the chance to play against Sri Lanka with a make-up of team without Ben Stokes, which they are going to have to trial at some stage. Stokesy hasn’t been able to bowl for a year-and-a-half but has been playing as a batter. What happens the night before Brisbane in 18 months’ time if Stokesy’s not very well?” Broad concluded.

