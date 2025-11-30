The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is all set to begin. The first match is scheduled to be played on Sunday (November 30) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

The hosts will be desperate to bounce back after suffering a humiliating whitewash in the two-match Test series. India were pretty much outplayed by the Proteas in the red-ball series and will be keen to make amends in the ODIs.

In their last ODI assignment, India suffered a 2-1 series loss in Australia and would be hoping that they return to winning ways in home conditions. India will be without their captain Shubman Gill but will be bolstered by the return of veteran stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In Gill’s absence, KL Rahul will be leading the team.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking to make the most of the momentum after their famous Test series. The Proteas showed that they can thrive in spinning conditions and will be eyeing a similar performance in the 50-over format as well.

As India and South Africa gear up for the first ODI, here is the full match preview.

India vs South Africa Match Preview – 1st ODI, South Africa tour of India 2025

Match India vs South Africa Date November 30, 2025 Time 01:30 PM IST Venue JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Series South Africa tour of India 2025

India vs South Africa – Weather Report:

While the temperature will be very comfortable for the players, the same cannot be said about the air quality. The temperature is likely to hover in early 20s during the first half of the match and is set to plummet to around 15 degree Celsius after sunset.

India vs South Africa- Pitch report:

The pitch in Ranchi is expected to favour the batters. Both the teams would like to chase since there will be ample dew in the evening which will make conditions extremely tough for the bowlers.

India vs South Africa – Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa – Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen