Biggest Fraud: Furious Fans Slam Shubman Gill After He Fails In Tests Once Again

Shubman Gill’s poor run in Tests continued as he was dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The right-handed batsman came out to bat on day one of the Test after Yashasvi Jaiswal gave Team India a flying start. He scored a blistering 47-ball fifty and shared a 80-run stand with captain Rohit Sharma before the latter was dismissed by Jack Leach for 24. With the platform set, Shubman Gill had the perfect opportunity to settle down and regain his form in red-ball cricket.

He managed to keep his wicket safe on the opening day and was unbeaten on 14 off 43 balls. However, he failed to last long on the second day and was dismissed after adding only 10 runs to his overnight tally. He was struggling against the English spinners and eventually played a poor shot to throw away his wicket. He departed after scoring 23 runs off 66 balls.

As Shubman Gill failed to deliver in Tests once again, the fans have expressed their disappointment. As soon as he was dismissed by England debutant Tom Hartley, the fans took to X to criticise him. Here are some of the reactions:

Shubman Gill utilising his chances in Test Cricket💪 #INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/yRaDxVwTrH — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) January 26, 2024

Shubman Gill's batting average in the last 10 Test Inns – 𝟭𝟵.𝟮𝟮 Lowest in the top 5. pic.twitter.com/VKqpA5uSN3 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) January 26, 2024

Shubman Gill's last 5 Test inngs: #INDvsENG 2, 16, 36, 10, 23. Currently the biggest fraud. pic.twitter.com/vwuKXpQIXG — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) January 26, 2024

Common Knowledge :- Ruturaj Gaikwad >>> Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/EdwI4ldmAW — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) January 26, 2024

Shubman Gill (#INDvsENG) :- Give Me Freedom

Give Me Fire

Give Me Ahemdabad Flat Pitch

Or I'll Retire pic.twitter.com/iYMASSSyRG — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) January 26, 2024

The only reason Gill is getting such a long rope in tests is because the BCCI want a new allformat, “attractive” star to market around… — DP 🇱🇰 #TamilEelam (@Left2DP) January 26, 2024

It seems that Shubman Gill is playing under compulsion at number 3. He doesn't want to get dropped so he is saying that number 3 is his favorite place.

Shubman Gill average 25 at 3 after 10 innings. Overall 30 after 38 innings.

Players like Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal… pic.twitter.com/p3WzGrgDnZ — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) January 26, 2024

Talking about the ongoing game, England were bowled out for 246 in their first innings. Captain Ben Stokes top-scored for his side, scoring 70 off 88 balls. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3 wickets apiece. In reply, India were on 175 for 3 at the time of writing this report.

Shubman Gill’s performance at no.3:

Shubman Gill has not really managed to justify his no.3 position in the Test team. He voluntarily gave away his opening slot to Jaiswal during the tour of West Indies last year but is yet to justify his call. He is yet to score a fifty at that position. In 6 Tests so far, Shubman Gill has scored only 189 runs with a top score of 47 while batting at no.3.