sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Biggest Fraud: Furious Fans Slam Shubman Gill After He Fails In Tests Once Again

Biggest Fraud: Furious Fans Slam Shubman Gill After He Fails In Tests Once Again

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 26, 2024 at 10:44 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Biggest Fraud: Furious Fans Slam Shubman Gill After He Fails In Tests Once Again

Shubman Gill’s poor run in Tests continued as he was dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The right-handed batsman came out to bat on day one of  the Test after Yashasvi Jaiswal gave Team India a flying start. He scored a blistering 47-ball fifty and shared a 80-run stand with captain Rohit Sharma before the latter was dismissed by Jack Leach for 24. With the platform set, Shubman Gill had the perfect opportunity to settle down and regain his form in red-ball cricket.

He managed to keep his wicket safe on the opening day and was unbeaten on 14 off 43 balls. However, he failed to last long on the second day and was dismissed after adding only 10 runs to his overnight tally. He was struggling against the English spinners and eventually played a poor shot to throw away his wicket. He departed after scoring 23 runs off 66 balls.

As Shubman Gill failed to deliver in Tests once again, the fans have expressed their disappointment. As soon as he was dismissed by England debutant Tom Hartley, the fans took to X to criticise him. Here are some of the reactions:

Talking about the ongoing game, England were bowled out for 246 in their first innings. Captain Ben Stokes top-scored for his side, scoring 70 off 88 balls. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3 wickets apiece. In reply, India were on 175 for 3 at the time of writing this report.

 

Shubman Gill’s performance at no.3:

Shubman Gill has not really managed to justify his no.3 position in the Test team. He voluntarily gave away his opening slot to Jaiswal during the tour of West Indies last year but is yet to justify his call. He is yet to score a fifty at that position. In 6 Tests so far, Shubman Gill has scored only 189 runs with a top score of 47 while batting at no.3.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Shubman Gill

Related Article
AB de Villiers Takes A Brutal Dig At England After Yashasvi Jaiswal&#8217;s Blazing Fifty
AB de Villiers Takes A Brutal Dig At England After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Blazing Fifty

Jan 26, 2024, 11:08 AM

IND vs ENG: England Missed A Trick By Not Using Joe Root Against Yashasvi Jaiswal &#8211; Anil Kumble On Ben Stokes&#8217; Captaincy Flaws In The Opening Day
IND vs ENG: England Missed A Trick By Not Using Joe Root Against Yashasvi Jaiswal – Anil Kumble On Ben Stokes’ Captaincy Flaws In The Opening Day

Jan 26, 2024, 11:01 AM

Biggest Fraud: Furious Fans Slam Shubman Gill After He Fails In Tests Once Again
Biggest Fraud: Furious Fans Slam Shubman Gill After He Fails In Tests Once Again

Jan 26, 2024, 10:44 AM

IND vs ENG: His Career For The Moment Could Be On The Line &#8211; Dinesh Karthik On Shubman Gill&#8217;s Reluctant Approach Against England
IND vs ENG: His Career For The Moment Could Be On The Line – Dinesh Karthik On Shubman Gill’s Reluctant Approach Against England

Jan 26, 2024, 10:05 AM

Joe Root Justifies Kevin Pietersen&#8217;s Prediction, Dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal In 1st Over On Day 2 Of 1st IND vs ENG Test
Joe Root Justifies Kevin Pietersen’s Prediction, Dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal In 1st Over On Day 2 Of 1st IND vs ENG Test

Jan 26, 2024, 9:48 AM

150+! Ravichandran Ashwin Steals Superb Triumph In ICC World Test Championship History
150+! Ravichandran Ashwin Steals Superb Triumph In ICC World Test Championship History

Jan 26, 2024, 9:25 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy