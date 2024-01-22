IND vs ENG: I Think Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Establish Himself Completely In The Indian Test Team – Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his confidence in young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ability to establish himself in the Indian team following the five-match series against England, which begins on January 25th in Hyderabad. The left-handed opener is expected to play an important part for the team, alongside Rohit Sharma in the opening position.

After achieving success in the IPL and domestic cricket, Jaiswal was quickly fast-tacked to the Indian Test team, and he did not disappoint. He stunned the cricket world by scoring a century (171) on his Test debut against West Indies. The left-hander has 316 runs for an average of 45.14, including a century and a half-century, and would be keen on contributing to the team against the quality England bowling attack.

Speaking with Star Sports ahead of the first Test, Sunil Gavaskar stated that Yashasvi Jaiswal will adapt quickly in home circumstances, asserting that he’ll solidify his position in the Test squad after this series.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal will easily settle in home conditions. He’s also a left-hander. I think he’ll himself completely in the Indian Test team after this series,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal did not have a particularly successful tour to South Africa, as the conditions were difficult for batting. However, both the players would look to turn things around for the team in the upcoming test series against England in home conditions to give India a flying start.

Shreyas Iyer’s Stroke-making Was A Delight To Watch – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar backs Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer would do well on Indian pitches against England and that he will continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket for the side in red-ball cricket, with World Test Champions up for grabs.

“In the World Cup, Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly in Indian pitches, so I’m hoping he’ll play similarly at No.5 in the Test series. He batted aggressively, was quite watchful at the start, and then his stroke-making after reading the pitch was a delight to watch. I hope he’ll replicate that,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Shreyas Iyer has been practically unstoppable since recovering from a long-term back injury shortly before the 2023 ODI World Cup. The right-handed batsman has demonstrated the ability to thrive in all three forms but was unable to contribute with the bat for the squad against South Africa and would be keen on performing for the team in the high-octane test series against England.