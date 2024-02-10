Bihar-born Pacer Earns Maiden India Call-up For Last 3 Tests Against England: Report

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel could spring a few surprises in the India Test squad for the remaining three games of the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

While the selectors were expected to announce the squad on Wednesday (February 7), they are yet to do so. One of the main reasons behind the delay is the uncertainty over the availability of a number of players. Virat Kohli is still out of action due to personal reasons and is reportedly set to miss the third game as well after missing the first two Tests.

Reports also state that Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remainder of the series owing to a back injury. On the other hand, the likes of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are yet to get the green light from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after suffering injuries in the first Test and missing the second Test.

Akash Deep set to earn maiden India call-up:

While only time will tell who make it to the India squad for the remainder of the series against England, the Indian Express has reported that Bihar-born Bengal fast-bowler Akash Deep is set to earn his maiden call-up from the Test team.

While Avesh Khan was expected to make it to the team as a back-up pacer, the selectors have decided to show faith in Akash Deep. The 27-year old pacer earned the call-up after impressing for India A against England Lions. In two unofficial Tests, he picked up 11 wickets with the help of two four-wicket hauls. He has played 29 first-class games so far and has picked up an impressive 103 wickets at an average of 23.

Meanwhile, the five-match series is currently locked at 1-1 and is platform is set for a thrilling series. England stunned Team India in the first Test as they defeated their fancied hosts by 28 runs. In the second Test, India bounced back in style and thrashed the tourists by 106 runs to draw level. The third Test is scheduled to be played in Rajkot from February 15.