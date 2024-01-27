BPL 2024: Ahmed Shehzad Set To Play For Fortune Barishal After Replacing Shoaib Malik

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has joined the Fortune Barishal team in Sylhet for the ongoing 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season. He arrived in Bangladesh as a replacement for Shoaib Malik, who left the team halfway through the season.

Ahmed Shehzad landed in Bangladesh just one day before Fortune Barishal’s match against Chattogram Challengers, replacing Shoaib Malik in the team. Malik had returned to Dubai after playing in only three matches for the franchise, citing personal reasons. In this year’s BPL, Malik failed to impress, scoring only 17, 5, and 7 runs in his three matches and taking only one wicket.

The 41-year-old’s sudden departure from the team led to rumours that his contract was terminated due to match-fixing allegations. However, Strikers owner Mohammad Mizanur Rahaman denied these rumours.

“In the last few days, there have been talks about Shoaib Malik. The reports are baseless. He is an excellent cricketer and has been an asset for us. We don’t want to discuss this further. Since we have lost the last 2 matches, we want to concentrate on the upcoming games,” Mohammad Mizanur said.

Shoaib Malik himself released an official statement explaining that the decision to replace him with Ahmed Shehzad was made after consulting with the Barishal management and captain Tamim Iqbal.

“I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumours circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.”

“I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be. I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so. I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumours, especially those circulating recently.”

“I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumours. It’s crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let’s prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence. Thank you for your love & support as always,” Shoaib Malik said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that Malik’s contract was terminated after he bowled three no-balls in a single over against the Khulna Tigers. However, Shoaib left for Dubai for personal reasons, prompting reports of Barishal cancelling his employment.