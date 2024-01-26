Shoaib Malik’s BPL Contract Terminated But Not Over Match-Fixing Allegations As Franchise Reveals Reason

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) outfit Fortune Barishal have denied reports suggesting that they have terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik over match-fixing allegations.

The former Pakistan captain landed in huge controversy after bowling as many as three no-balls in an over. The incident took place when Barishal locked horns against Khulna Tigers. Bowling the fourth over of the innings, Shoaib Malik overstepped thrice in a row and ended up conceding 18 runs in an over.

Following the incident, there were allegations of match-fixing against the veteran cricketer as fans expressed their surprise over a spinner overstepping three times in a row in an over. As Shoaib Malik was facing severe criticism for the no-balls, he decided to leave BPL midway to go to Dubai for personal reasons, thus adding more fuel to the fire.

Shoaib Malik’s contract terminated:

Recent reports from Bangladeshi media stated that Barishal have terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik over the match-fixing allegations. As per the reports, the owner of the franchise was not happy with the bowler and decided to abruptly terminate his contract.

However, according to Cricket Pakistan, Barishal team’s media manager, Sikander, has dismissed the reports. He claimed that Shoaib Malik was willing to return from Dubai to play in the BPL, his proposal was not accepted by the franchise. The franchise then went on to terminate the veteran allrounder’s contract through mutual agreement.

#BPL Fortune Barishal has terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik in suspicion of match fixing after he bowled three no-ball’s in an over during a match in ongoing Bangladesh Premier league. Malik has already left the competition citing a personal reason and will no longer take… pic.twitter.com/dDHbXFtdrL — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) January 26, 2024

The news outlet further stated that Shoaib Malik has also refuted media reports. He insisted that he traveled to Dubai midway through the tournament due to pre-arranged personal commitments. While the allrounder was willing to return to the competition, the league administration did not agree.

The latest development means Shoaib Malik’s journey in BPL 2024 has come to an end. He played only three games in the competition, scoring 29 runs and taking 1 wicket. As far as Barishal are concerned, they are currently languishing at the sixth position in the seven-team competition. They have won just 1 of their first 3 games.