Brandon King is in danger of missing the rest of the T20 World Cup 2024, leaving his team, the West Indies in some serious concern. West Indies lost their first Super 8s stage game to England on June 19 in St. Lucia.

West Indies was asked to bat first by England captain Jos Buttler and Brandon King gave his team the best start, scoring 23 off 12 balls, including a towering 101-metre six off Reece Topley which flew with the wind over the midwicket boundary and necessitated a replacement ball.

However, King seemingly injured himself while facing his 13th ball, as he had advanced down the track to Sam Curran to hit him over covers. King went one more step before collapsing and being forced to retire injured after receiving care from a West Indies medical staff member.

Shimron Hetmyer then substituted for Brandon King in the field during England’s chase. Cricket West Indies confirmed that King had suffered a side strain.

“Brandon King has suffered a side strain and will not return to the field of play in this evening’s match,” CWI said.

A little bit worrying: Rovman Powell on Brandon Kings’ injury

Side injuries typically take several weeks to fully recover, making Brandon King a significant concern for the remainder of the World Cup, which ends in only 10 days. Captain Rovman Powell said that King’s injury was a “worrying” indicator for his team.

“Yes, a little bit worrying but hopefully he can pull through for the next game. We know how important a player he is for us,” Powell said in a post-match presentation.

West Indies have five players on standby for the World Cup: Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr., and Matthew Forde. Mayers is the most likely replacement after missing the original cut, but Fletcher is also a top-order batter.

The West Indies fly to Barbados on Thursday ahead of their second Super Eight match against the United States on Friday at Kensington Oval.

Also Read: Senior Pakistan Players Including Babar Azam Expected To Get Rest During Bangladesh Test Series

