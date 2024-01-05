Breaking: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule And Groups Announced

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday (January 5), announced the schedule for the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The governing body of the game has also announced the groups for the competition.

The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America. It will be ninth edition of the competition. The ICC has announced that the matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup will be held across three venues in the USA and six venues in the Caribbeans.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and groups:

A total of 20 teams will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match in the USA with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in Barbados on June 29. The ninth edition of the marquee event will get underway on June 1 with the match between co-hosts USA and Canada. On the second day, West Indies will launch their campaign against Papua New Guinea in Guyana.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage ahead of the semifinals and the final. India and Pakistan are clubbed together with the USA, Canada and Ireland in Group A. Reigning champions England, Australia Namibia, Scotland and Oman are in Group B.

The West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal fixtured against each other.

Team India will open their campaign on June 5 against Ireland before locking horns against Pakistan four days later. On June 12, they will be taking on the USA before playing against Canada on June 15.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman

Group C: New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Nepal

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: