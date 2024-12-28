Rishabh Pant failed to make an impact in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, being bowled for 28 off 39 deliveries on Saturday.

Pant’s shot selection garnered widespread condemnation from fans and experts, with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar blasting the Indian wicketkeeper, calling his decision to try for an attacking shot ‘stupid’.

Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has stirred heated controversy. The keeper-batter was ejected while attempting a ridiculous shot, particularly while the team was struggling.

Not every time he plays this shot: Ravi Shastri defends Rishabh Pant’s poor choice of shots

Ravi Shastri, former Team India head coach, supported Rishabh Pant following his dismissal on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Ravi Shastri pointed out that not all of Rishabh Pant’s dismissals were due to attacking shots. He mentioned ‘2-3’ situations in the series where Pant was dismissed by good deliveries. Shastri highlighted that Pant did not make a mistake, but was just outplayed by better balls.

“It’s not in every innings he has attempted that shot. Let’s look at the way he was dismissed in each innings, he got 2-3 really good deliveries. He got a really good delivery that left off the length in Adelaide, there was no way he played an attacking shot,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“He got another one that left him, he was caught behind. Second innings in Adelaide, second ball of the day, he gets a good one from Starc and he nicks it. So, let’s calm down here, guys. It’s not every time he’s throwing it away. He got some good balls as well,” he stated.

Rishabh Pant’s dismissal was a hot topic, as Jadeja fell soon after leaving India in the precarious position of 221/7.

Ravi Shastri gives advice to Rishabh Pant

The previous head coach Shastri, however, advised Rishabh Pant to play with greater maturity. Shastri believes Pant’s reputation as an attacking batter makes it difficult for him to continue attacking when the field is wide.

The former Indian all-rounder encouraged Pant to knock around the field.

“He had done the hard work. The field had spread out. That’s one aspect of his batting that has to change with time to come. He’s built up a reputation for himself, he comes to field, he smashes a boundary and the field spreads. That’s the time when maturity should come in, knock the ball around and take singles,” said Shastri.

“That was a high-risk shot. There was no doubt about that. The field was set, two fielders on the boundary pretty fine, a fly slip and a fine leg as well. Scott Boland was looking to ball up. It didn’t come off the face of the blade, Rishabh backs himself to get the face of the blade. If he had got that, it would’ve been a six. He was looking to clear the field, that’s his instinct and that’s the way he plays. You must remember that there are 1-2 players who take the game away,” he said.

Also Read: India Demanded To Drop Mohammad Siraj For 5th SCG Test? Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Replacement

