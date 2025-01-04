Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft is poised to miss the entire season of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) after colliding awkwardly with his Sydney Thunder teammate Daniel Sams, who was also severely hurt.

Cameron Bancroft is thought to have broken his shoulder and nose in the horrific collision with teammate Sams. The event occurred during the 22nd BBL contest between the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Thunder, which was played in Perth on January 3.

The incident occurred during the 16th over of the first innings, while the Perth Scorchers were batting. Cooper Connolly nipped a full ball off his pads to midwicket, where Cameron Bancroft collided severely with Daniel Sams.

Sams had earlier caught the ball after running back but collided with Bancroft, who was approaching from the opposite end. Both players did not see each other coming, and the catch was eventually dropped. The physio arrived shortly, but both players were removed from the field.

Cameron Bancroft will miss the entire Big Bash League season as a result of the regrettable occurrence. It is also possible that the top-order batsman will miss the full domestic season in Australian cricket.

Cameron Bancroft to miss rest of BBL 2024-25 season

While Bancroft’s condition is more serious, Daniel Sams was also severely injured and is anticipated to be sidelined for at least 12 days. Bancroft and Sams had concussions after colliding and were recommended to rest.

Following the collision, both players were soon admitted to Perth Hospital and spent the night there. It was a terrible end to the game for both players, particularly Bancroft, whose injury appears to be more severe.

Update on Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams’ injuries after collision

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland offered an update on both players’ health, revealing that they were currently OK. He thanked the authorities and medical personnel for providing enough assistance to the players throughout the night.

“Both players in good spirits and well looked after last year. The Perth Scorchers and the medical staff on ground and the hospital staff were incredible all through the night. Big thanks from me and the Thunder and both players and their families.

Two incredibly tough individuals as well. Talk to anyone about Cameron Bancroft and how he plays the game and what he is made of. He is tough stuff. Bangers was watching the game last night and watched every ball right to the conclusion,” Copeland told 7 Cricket.

.@copes9 provides the latest update on Daniel Sams and Cam Bancroft after their horrific collision last night, with both players currently in hospital.@ThunderBBL | #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/nntc0tMKhs — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 4, 2025

While both players were fine, it will make it difficult for the Sydney Thunder to field a balanced lineup. Bancroft is the team’s regular top-order hitter, and he can also keep wickets. Sams, on the other hand, is a solid left-arm pacer who serves as his team’s all-rounder.

