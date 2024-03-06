Cameron Green moves up in ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings

Cameron Green has advanced towards the top 20 in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings after his unbeaten century helped Australia defeat New Zealand by 172 runs in the first Test of their two-match ICC World Test Championship series in Wellington.

Green, who was named Player of the Match for his 174 not out in the first innings, has moved up 22 places to 23rd position even as his compatriots Steve Smith, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne have slipped down the rankings.

Smith has dropped a position to third (behind Joe Root) after scores of 31 and zero, the first time he has gone below 800 rating points since 2014. Labuschagne is out of the top 10 for the first time since December 2019 after managing just three runs in the match. With Head also slipping one slot, India batters Virat Kohli, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have all gained in the rankings.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s 10-wicket match haul, which was the first by a spinner in a Test in New Zealand since Daniel Vettori’s performance against Sri Lanka in Wellington in 2006, has lifted him two places to sixth with the ball. He is now on 797 rating points, just two less than his career-best tally achieved at Edgbaston last year before his Ashes series-ending injury.

For New Zealand, all-rounder Glenn Phillips is the biggest mover, going from 70th to 52nd position in the batting rankings after his first innings score of 71 and from 67th to 48th in the bowling rankings following a haul of five for 45 in the second innings. He has also risen 12 places to 11th among all-rounders.

Matt Henry’s eight wickets in the match have taken him into the top 20 for the first time while Rachin Ravindra (up five places to 76th among batters) and William O’Rourke (up four places to 57th among bowlers) are other Kiwi players to improve their rankings.

The latest weekly update to the men’s rankings that also considers performances in the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi, Mark Adair has moved up 30 slots to 69th position among bowlers after finishing with an eight-wicket match haul that helped Ireland win their first Test in history.

Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling and Andy McBrine have all moved up within the top 100 in the batting rankings.

Afghanistan batter Hashmatullah Shahidi has gained five slots to reach 81st position while Naveed Zadran has moved up 32 places to reach 79th position among bowlers.