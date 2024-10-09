Cameron Green’s injury issues have led to Australia suffering a huge blow ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 against India. If reports are to be believed, then Green injury is more serious than previously thought.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place in Australia from November 22 to January 7.

The forthcoming Test series will be critical for Australia, given they have not won a Test series against India since 2014-15. They have lost four consecutive Test series against India, including two at home.

Cameron Green reported lower back pain following the third ODI against England last month. He had to miss the rest of the series. The 25-year-old player returned to Australia following an injury. Green was also ruled out of the first round of the Sheffield Shield, which began on Tuesday, October 8.

Cameron Green likely to miss India Tests, probably the entire Test summer for Australia

According to SEN Cricket’s Peter Lalor, Cameron Green has “no chance” of playing the first Test of the five-match series at home. The Nine newspapers reported on Tuesday that Australia is ready to go the majority of the summer without Green as a batter.

He could return to bat for Australia A against India A at the MCG in early November. Green may be offered for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Aaron Hardie possible replacement for Cameron Green in Australian team

Australia is torn between including two all-rounders, Green and Mitchell Marsh, who aren’t doing well in their current roles. This would make way for Aaron Hardie, a pace-bowling all-rounder with an exceptional first-class batting average of 40.45 and a bowling average of 28.53.

If Cameron Green is unavailable, Australia may alter the batting order, with Steve Smith likely returning to his preferred No. 4 position.

Test openers Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Renshaw, and Marcus Harris will battle for the opening spot alongside experienced Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja.

The 25-year-old Green has built his mark as a batsman after a stress fracture hampered his bowling throughout his adolescent years. He has played 28 Tests for Australia, averaging 36, and taken 35 wickets at 35. Green joined the squad after Steve Smith was promoted following David Warner’s retirement.

