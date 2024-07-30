Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir will once again share the Indian dressing room and will there be fights and clashes between the two given their history, Scott Styris opined that people will have to wait and see.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had a blowout fight during the IPL 2023 tournament after a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq had a spat during the game, which then spilled over with Gambhir and Kohli almost coming to blows before the players of their team separated them.

When Gautam Gambhir was being considered for the India head coach role, Virat Kohli was reportedly asked for his opinion and Kohli convinced BCCI that he would put past things aside and was willing to work on the same page with Gambhir.

Recently, Gambhir requested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play the Sri Lanka ODIs, despite the veterans asking for extended rest from BCCI. Honoring the new head coach, both Kohli and Rohit agreed to play the three-match series beginning August 2nd.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir smart enough to work it out between them: Scott Styris

Scott Styris believes that the relationship between Virat Kohli and India coach Gautam Gambhir would be ‘wait and watch’ as they prepare to rejoin during the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking about the relationship between the two men, Styris stated that both Kohli and Gambhir will ‘have to bite their tongue’ and watch each other work in the side. The former New Zealand all-rounder believes Kohli will be looking at how Gambhir plans to handle the team, and the coach will seek the star batter to assist the younger members of the squad.

“Yeah, it’s a really good question. I think it’s wait and see. I don’t think anyone can sit here and say it’s gonna work that well or it’s not gonna work. I think both players will just tap to bite their tongue a little bit and observe and watch the way that, in Virat’s case, watch the way Gautam’s looking to run the team and Gautham will be looking for Virat’s leadership to help all the younger players,” said Styris to India Today.

Styris also believes that both men have astute cricket minds and would devise a means to make their chemistry work and benefit the Indian side.

“So there’s so much that we don’t know about that relationship and how it’s going to operate in a team with two different players having two different levels of power in that group as well. So I think they’re both. Firstly, they’re both terrific cricketers. They both have very good cricket brains. I think they’d both be smart enough to work out a way where it can be beneficial to the team and their performances,” said Styris.

