The Bangladesh Test side is due to be part of the two-match series in Pakistan in the third week of August, and to do well in those two red-ball games, the requirement for the Tigers will be to see their premier fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in full shape and rhythm.

However, the issue with the pacer is Taskin Ahmed’s shoulder injury, which has kept him away since the end of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in the West Indies and the United States of America. The Test players of the national team are going through their physical assessment test with a 1.6km trial at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The whole test has been occurring under their strength and conditioning coach Nathan Keily before which the players will move to the She-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur for a gym session and other fitness tests.

BCB physio reveals the injury status of Taskin Ahmed

The inclement weather of the country and the recent situation of political conditions have prevented the national players from doing their running session at the BNS, for which the players have gone to Mirpur to be part of the gym and practice session.

Also Read: Taskin Ahmed Refuses ‘Reaching Late’ During T20 World Cup Game Against India

Before the announcement of the squad, there were serious concerns over the fitness status of Taskin Ahmed, who is struggling with his shoulder. He sat out of the format at the start of the year as he hadn’t been feeling right to bowl with the red ball.

Having played his last game of the longest format in June 2023 against Afghanistan, the 29-year-old looks to be short of match practice. However, at the end of their fitness tests where the bowler himself was present, the BCB physio Bayjedul Islam Khan felt that the pacer could still manage his shoulder despite playing the Test matches.

“Taskin has played in the T20 format as of late. So, he did not bowl for long spells during this period. He had a shoulder issue, which he even got rechecked during the T20 World Cup (in the USA and the West Indies in June).” Islam Khan expressed to the media. “The thing is, the damage he had at that time is the same now as it has not aggravated.”

Taskin Ahmed has been part of only 13 Tests for the national side, having marked his debut seven years ago, as he has picked up 30 wickets in 24 innings, at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 82 and an economy rate of 3.76, with the best of 4/37 in an innings.

The injuries have been a regularity in his career. However, their board’s physio advised that he should continue rehabilitation and workouts, and once those happened, he would need to bow longer spells to get his rhythm back to bowl at that same speed.

“A player can play by managing these [types of injuries]. If he continues his rehabilitation and the workouts, Taskin can survive. Based on that, Taskin is available.” The BCB physio claimed.

Also Read: Taskin Ahmed Missed Bangladesh Team Bus Ahead Of India Game; Possible Reason Why He Didn’t Play The Match

“But as for bowling workload in Tests where you need to bowl longer spells, a player needs to get up to that speed. So, he will try to do that, and if he feels better, then he can play in Tests.” Bayjedul Islam Khan noted during the conversation.

The Bangladesh side is expected to fly to Pakistan on August 17, where the first Test takes place from August 21 in Rawalpindi, while the second game of the series will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from August 30. Both of these games will be part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.