ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Jonny Bairstow To Achieve These Massive Records In The Marquee Event

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra now holds the record for most runs scored in a World Cup debut, surpassing England’s Jonny Bairstow, and has eclipsed Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 523 runs to become the player with the most runs in a single World Cup edition under the age of 25.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Rachin Ravindra also took the top spot on the list of players with the most runs scored. The left-handed youngster surpassed Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli to claim the top rank. However, South Africa and India still haven’t played their tournament-ending group matches.

Rachin Ravindra has been a standout youngster across the teams in the ongoing ODI World Cup. The southpaw delivered an incredible masterclass, casting a bright light on his future in international cricket. The left-handed hitter has amassed 565 runs at an amazing average of 70.62 in nine games, including three hundreds.

The 23-year-old has received plaudits from cricket icons and pundits for his exceptional performance in this competition. Despite being in his ODI career for just eight months, the young player has already left an impression on everyone with his ability to play effectively for the team, maintain composure under pressure, and be useful with the ball in a variety of circumstances.

When Sri Lanka was first asked to bat, they were bowled for 171 runs in 46.4 overs. Opening batter Kusal Perera gave the Lankans an early advantage with an aggressive half-century. However, the other top and middle-order batsmen were completely ineffectual as Sri Lanka collapsed.

Rachin Ravindra contributed to the team’s victory with a solid 42 runs at the top of the order alongside Devon Conway (45) which helped the New Zealand side attain their objective while pursuing a modest 172 for victory. Then, in 23.2 overs, the batters from New Zealand came out and pursued the target with attacking cricket, raising their net run rate.

In the crucial game of the marquee event, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by a commanding five-wicket margin. They’ve gotten one step closer to claiming a position in the fourth semifinal spot. With one game remaining, Afghanistan and Pakistan can tie the Kiwis’ total points scored, although they have a worse net-run rate than New Zealand.