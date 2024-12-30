Yashasvi Jaiswal’s controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne on Monday (December 30), led to ‘cheater’ chants echoing across the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on December 30, 2024.

The drama began in the 71st over of India’s chase, when Pat Cummins pitched a short ball aimed for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s leg, with the field well poised for the hit. Jaiswal attempted to pull, but the ball hit the bottom edge of his glove and went straight to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who dove forward to make a stunning catch just inches off the ground.

Although the on-field umpire did not believe there was an edge, the Australian cricketers were confident and wanted to challenge the decision, bringing in the third umpire. The replays revealed no spike on the ball-tracking system or any discernible sound indicating that the ball had struck Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat.

However, the third umpire determined that the ball had deviated due to touch with the bottom of the glove and overturned the decision, forcing Yashasvi Jaiswal to quit after scoring 84 runs off 208 balls, including 8 boundaries.

‘Cheaters’- Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal leads to chaos in Melbourne ground

Jaiswal, who had a determined innings of 84 off 208 deliveries, was visibly unhappy and clashed with the on-field umpires before reluctantly leaving.

At one point, he appeared to be steering India to a draw, but the visitors crumbled under duress, losing wickets in clusters and eventually falling 184 runs short of their target of 340.

The Indian crowd was noticeably outraged following the decision, with many believing that the dismissal was unfair.

As Yashasvi Jaiswal went off the field, anger rose, and supporters in the grandstand began to yell “cheater,” expressing their displeasure with the umpires’ contentious judgment in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Here are the videos:

An over has passed since that Jaiswal dismissal, but not even for a sec the crowd has stopped shouting “cheater cheater” Followed by “Cheat cheat cheat, Aussie Aussie Aussie” No doubts on the clear deflection though. #AUSvINDIA pic.twitter.com/3SPdA97Rc6 — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) December 30, 2024

After the tea break on Day 5, India was 112 for 3, but after Rishabh Pant was removed, the touring side’s fortunes swiftly deteriorated in the epic MCG showdown.

The Indian cricket team lost its last seven wickets for 34 runs in 20.3 overs. It was an unexpected collapse, especially given India’s world-class hitters, and it emphasized the threat posed by Australia’s world-class bowling attack, led by captain Pat Cummins.

Australia won a surprise victory to grab a 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, with great credit due to their outstanding performance on Day 5 against India in Melbourne.

Also Read: MCG Breaks Amazing 87-year Record With Staggering Attendance During 4th Test Of BGT 2024-25