Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful franchises in IPL, is now set to try its luck in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as well, as per an Economic Times report. Despite being a five-time IPL champion, many were surprised when Chennai Super Kings didn’t show interest in buying a WPL franchise two years back.

This report comes after UltraTech Cement acquired N Srinivasan’s India Cements, which excluded Chennai Super Kings, the IPL club is reportedly planning to expand into the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

N Srinivasan’s dislike for Women’s cricket was known to everyone and he admitted during his time as BCCI president, that there was a women’s team only because of ICC rules.

“If I had my way, I wouldn’t let women’s cricket happen. Women have no business playing cricket. We are only doing this because it is an ICC rule,” Srinivasan had told Dian Edulji, former India women’s captain back in 2011.

The probable nomination of Rupa Gurunath, N Srinivasan’s daughter, to the board of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), has fueled speculation over CSK’s potential WPL franchise ownership. Gurunath, known for her ambitious vision and strategic ability, is likely to play a key part in the investment strategy for women’s cricket.

CSK testing waters before entering WPL under the leadership of Rupa Gurunath

According to people acquainted with the situation, the India Cements sports division and its employees will be merged with the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. (CSKCL), an India Premier League (IPL) franchise.

UltraTech Cement is taking a stake in India Cements from entrepreneur N Srinivasan. The IPL team is not part of the agreement. Rupa Gurunath, Srinivasan’s daughter and full-time director of India Cements, is slated to join the board of the IPL franchise.

A CSK official indicated that the franchise is now evaluating the financial viability of owning a WPL club, with key decisions and plans apparently in the works. The executive also stated that the CSK team is reviewing the experiences of the other five clubs in the WPL 2024 before making a final decision.

A CSK executive was quoted as saying by the Economic Times: “CSK is currently studying the financial viability and the experience of the other five IPL franchises that took part last year.”

It is unclear whether N Srinivasan, 79, will serve on the board in an honorary capacity. According to a poll conducted in June by investment firm Houlihan Lokey Inc, the CSK franchise is the most valuable brand in the IPL, at $231 million.

