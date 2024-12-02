Veteran India batter, Cheteshwar Pujara, who has donned the hat of a commentator during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25), believes Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja should be snubbed, and India should continue with the same bowling attack for the upcoming second Test in Adelaide, a pink-ball, day-night affair beginning December 6.

India defeated Australia in the first Test in Perth by 295 runs and Jasprit Bumrah and Indian team management stunned everyone by leaving out veteran spin all-rounders Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and instead opting for Washington Sundar as the lone spinner in the XI.

Cheteshwar Pujara, while talking about the Indian bowling attack for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, stated that Rohit Sharma and co. should stick to the same attack. This meant that there was no place for Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja once again in the Indian XI.

Cheteshwar Pujara was certain that the bowling unit’s integrity should be prioritized due to the bouncy nature of the Australian surfaces.

“There is no question about it (changes to the bowling side). This bowling attack has given us success. [Jasprit] Bumrah looked really good. [Mohammed] Siraj was very good. And then it was supported by Harshit. He bowled really well, you have to accept that. He was playing his first game [for India], still he ended up pitching the ball up.

In Australia, it’s very easy to get carried away and sometimes when you look at the pace of the pitch, it offers a bit more extra bounce… But he was still looking to hit the right spot, good length, try and hit the top of off, and he has that ability. So I think we should carry on with the same bowling attack. And Nitish also, he had a bit of a bowl. I felt that those four seamers are proper options and along with that, Washington Sundar,” Cheteshwar Pujara told ESPNCricinfo.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with 8 wickets in the match, including a fifer in Australia’s first innings, as they were bowled out for 104 in reply to India’s 150.

Cheteshwar Pujara backs Washington Sundar to retain his spot in the India XI for the Adelaide Test

Washington Sundar was picked ahead of the experienced Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in India XI, a decision that raised many eyebrows. However, he did well by picking two wickets in the second innings, when the pitch assisted the spinners a bit.

With the bat, Sundar contributed 4 and 29 runs and looked good as he played shots with confidence, both against pace and spin.

Pujara also talked about why Washington Sundar shouldn’t be dropped even though his bat didn’t talk much at Perth.

Cheteshwar Pujara stated, “He [Washington] didn’t look really good when he started his bowling, but eventually he got a couple of wickets, he varied his pace, so Washy should be our spinner. Because he can bat well. The reason he was chosen in this squad is because he can bat. It will be important in the second Test match that, in case we lose a few wickets early, if the lower-middle order needs to contribute, Washington can do that role.”

The second Test between India and Australia starts on December 6th.

