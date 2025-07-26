England star Joe Root, on Friday (July 25), added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap as he became the second all-time run-scorer in Tests. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat during his impressive 150-run knock in the ongoing fourth Test between India and England in Manchester.

Joe Root moved past India legend Rahul Dravid and South Africa great Jacques Kallis after reaching 31. He then went past Australia great Ricky Ponting’s tally after reaching 120 runs and became the second highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

The century was Joe Root’s 38th in Test and has put England in a commanding position in the ongoing game. Thanks to his brilliant knock, the hosts ended day three on 544/7 in reply to India’s first innings total of 358 runs. England have taken a lead of 186 runs and are the favourites to win the ongoing match. A win in the Test will give the home side an unassailable 3-1 lead.

During his impressive knock, Joe Root also shared a couple of crucial partnerships that put England in the commanding position. He first shared a 144-run stand with Ollie Pope before adding 142 runs with Ben Stokes. The former England captain was eventually dismissed by Joe Root in the final session of the day.

Joe Root’s posts goes viral:

Joe Root is now only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the list of highest run-scorer in Tests. And as he moved closer to Tendulkar’s record, a couple of his old posts on X (formerly Twitter) went viral as fans realised that even Root used to idolise the former India batsman as a budding cricketer.

In one of those posts, Root hailed Tendulkar as a hero while in the other one, he highlighted the incredible longevity of the former batsman’s career.

Here are the posts from Joe Root:

Sachin made his debut for India before I was born. Then played in my test debut #ThankYouSachin — Joe Root (@root66) November 14, 2013

Is this the test mr Tendulkar breaks another record? #writteninthestarsifyouaskme! #comeonhero! — Joe Root (@root66) November 22, 2011



Top five highest run-scorer in Tests: