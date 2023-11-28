Come On, Let’s Begin: Hardik Pandya Finally Breaks Silence After Sealing Return To Mumbai Indians

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

Come On, Let's Begin: Hardik Pandya Finally Breaks Silence After Sealing Return To Mumbai Indians

Sportzwiki Editor
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Nov 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM

Come On, Let&#8217;s Begin: Hardik Pandya Finally Breaks Silence After Sealing Return To Mumbai Indians

India star Hardik Pandya has expressed his excitement over returning to Mumbai Indians ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The allrounder sealed a move to his first IPL team in a dramatic fashion as Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans gave the deal a go ahead after the transfer deadline was closed.

As the window closed, Gujarat Titans announced that they had retained their former captain before the final drama unfolded. Mumbai Indians traded allrounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-cash deal before sealing a move for Hardik Pandya to leave the cricketing fraternity shell shocked.

With the entire saga now coming to an end, Hardik Pandya is all set to start a new journey in his IPL career. After enjoying two highly successful seasons with Gujarat Titans, he is back in the team where it all began. The India allrounder began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and spent seven seasons with them before being released.

Hardik Pandya excited to join Mumbai Indians:

In seven seasons with Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya won an impressive four IPL titles. He will now be hoping that his second stint with the franchise turns out to be as successful. And after returning to the franchise, he has expressed his excitement, saying that the return back to Mumbai Indians is very special.

“Rohit, Bumrah, Surya, Ishan, Polly, Malinga. Come on, let’s begin. Obviously the feel of coming back to Mumbai is very special for a lot of reasons. How my cricketing journey started in 2015 with MI, them noticing me in 2013. You know when I look back and how my span of 10 years has been something very special,” said Hardik Pandya.

“It has not sunk in yet that finally I’m back where my whole cricketing journey started. I have achieved all the possible things. They have been the most important part of my life. Special bond with Akash (Ambani) and the whole family. They’ve been with my through thick and thin and it’s much more emotional because it feels like I am coming back home, and my family where it all started,” he added.

In two seasons with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya led them to title in the very first season in 2022. Earlier this year, he led the team to the final where it lost the title-decider against Chennai Super Kings.

Tagged:

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Hardik Pandya

IPL

IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians-MI

Come On, Let’s Begin: Hardik Pandya Finally Breaks Silence After Sealing Return To Mumbai Indians

Nov 28, 2023, 6:23 AM

IPL 2023: Chris Jordan Of England Joins Mumbai Indians As Replacement Player

Apr 30, 2023, 2:42 PM

IPL 2023: Watch- Sachin Tendulkar Opens Up on ‘New Experience’ Of Watching His Son Arjun Play for Mumbai Indians

Apr 17, 2023, 1:09 PM

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Says “I’ll Have To Put In Quality Efforts” Ahead Of MI Vs CSK Clash At Wankhede

Apr 8, 2023, 4:46 PM

IPL 2023: Sandeep Warrier Replaces Jasprit Bumrah In Mumbai Indians Squad

Apr 1, 2023, 2:05 PM

Rohit Sharma Backed Avesh Khan After Failures And He Delivered With A Man-of-the-Match Performance: Parthiv Patel

Aug 14, 2022, 5:11 PM

