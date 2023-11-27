IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Takes Over As Gujarat Titans Captaincy After Hardik Pandya’s Exit

Following the trade of Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians prior to this year’s IPL auction, Shubman Gill has been chosen captain of the Gujarat Titans.

Gill had a fantastic year, scoring 2118 runs in 45 matches across formats, including seven hundreds and ten fifties. His yearly average is a mind-boggling 50.42.

The Punjab lad was selected by the GT franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 big auction after being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shubman Gill went on to have a fantastic IPL 2022 season, scoring 483 runs in 16 games and smashing four fifties as GT won the championship.

Shubman Gill’s biggest performance, however, came during GT’s title defense in IPL 2023. Gill scored 890 runs with 4 fifties and 3 hundreds with a best of 129 at a strike rate of 157.80 in a magnificent effort with the bat.

Gill said on the announcement: “I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket.”

“Shubman Gill Has Shown Growth In Stature And Standing Over The Last Two Years”- GT’s Vikram Solanki

The 24-year-old will captain an experienced squad that includes Rashid Khan, who has been Hardik’s deputy from the franchise’s inception in 2022, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, and others.

Solanki remarked that Gill’s maturity and skill are obvious in his on-field performance, and the team is thrilled to have a young leader like Shubman at the helm.

“Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket. His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force, guiding the team through a successful campaign in 2022 and a strong run in 2023. His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm,” Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, said.