The 13th edition of the Big Bash League will see the competition shortened to 44 games from the usual 61 games in the previous seasons. Cricket Australia has decided to include new four-match finals from the 2023/24 season with the top four teams in the points table qualifying for the final elimination rounds.

Big Bash League schedule is expected to be announced in July and matches will begin in December. The reduction in the number of games will also ensure marquee overseas players are part of the league for a higher percentage of matches, along with Australia’s white-ball stars to play all matches.

Speaking on their move to reduce the number of games in BBL, Cricket Australia manager Alistair Dobson said that shortened schedule will help the franchises to have greater flexibility as the team can have better opportunities to produce world-quality cricket on the global stage.

“A shortened BBL will allow us greater flexibility to ensure we can deliver the best possible fixture for clubs and fans while providing a platform that allows players to continue to produce the world-class levels of cricket we’ve seen throughout the tournament,” CA’s general manager Alistair Dobson said.

The women’s Big Bash schedule next summer, with WBBL 09 to remain a 59-game season including three finals. Cricket Australia has signed a seven-year deal with Foxtel Group and Seven West Media that begins in 2024.

“Whilst no changes have been made to the WBBL schedule, it’s vital that we make sure the tournament continues to be at the forefront of T20 Leagues as the global women’s game continues to evolve at a rapid rate,” he added.

This year’s retention window will begin at 9 am on May 15 and will end with the lifting of the contracting embargo and the beginning of the trade period on May 22.

This new season will allow the franchise to trade draft picks, with the order again to be confirmed via lottery ahead of the BBL 13 and inaugural WBBL draft expected to be held in September.

The 2022-23 Big Bash League was staged from December 13 to February 4, ending with the Perth Scorchers claiming their fifth title. They beat the Brisbane Heat in the finals of BBL 12 by five wickets and reiterated their dominance in the league as the most successful side.

Several high-profile players did not take part in the first half of the tournament as the dates clashed with Australia’s home series against South Africa.