Cricket Confirmed As One Of Five New Sports In Olympics At Los Angeles In 2028

Jatin

Oct 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM

Cricket Confirmed As One Of Five New Sports In Olympics At Los Angeles In 2028

Cricket has been confirmed to be played as one of the five sports in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Recommended by the LA Local Organising Committee (LOCOG), the proposal was rubber-stamped by the International Olympic Committee’s members who voted on Monday in Mumbai.

The LA LOCOG recommended a package of five new sports, including cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash, which was accepted over the weekend by the IOC’s executive board. The IOC voted in favor of including all five sports on Monday, with only two members voting against it.

Speaking ahead of the IOC vote, Niccolo Campriani, director of LA LOCOG, said cricket was “easy” to pitch to the IOC as one of the five new sports to be added to LA28. Campriani said that the T20 format, which the ICC proposed as the format to LA28, “is making the game fast, full of action and appealing to the younger crowd”.

“We are thrilled to welcome the world’s second-most popular sport with an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide. Some of you might be wondering why in LA? Well, the commitment to grow cricket in the US is real, and it’s already happening with the launch of the very first Major League Cricket season earlier this year, which exceeded all expectations. And the [men’s] T20 World Cup in 2024 coming to US and West Indies,” Campriani was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

The Olympic Games is estimated to have an audience of more than three billion viewers across TV and digital platforms, representing a unique opportunity for cricket to engage new audiences.

This will further boost the popular sport’s reach across the world, opening the door to a new generation of cricket enthusiasts and fans.

Thrilled That Cricket’s Inclusion In The LA28 Olympic Games: ICC Chief Greg Barclay

Cricket will be part of the Olympic Games for the first time in more than 100 years after its inclusion at Los Angeles 2028 was formally ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“We are thrilled that cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today. To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike. 

I’d like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organisation’s ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world. The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is truly icing on the cake. 

The innings have just begun, and we can’t wait to see where this incredible journey leads,” ICC chief Greg Barclay said.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar Decodes England’s Humiliating Loss Against Afghanistan

Tagged:

Cricket

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Olympics 2028

