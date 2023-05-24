Cricket Ireland has named the Ireland squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers which will be played in Zimbabwe from 18 June – 9 July 2023.

The tournament hosts Zimbabwe, the European side the Netherlands, the emerging Asian nation Nepal and the ever-improving USA. While Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates form Group B.

Each team plays the other teams in their group once before the top three teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, they will compete against teams they did not play in the group round.

All points collected during the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage, with the exception of points against clubs who do not advance. They both qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Queen’s Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare will share 34 matches between them, with Harare Sports Club staging the final on July 9. Old Hararians Cricket Club will also host warm-up fixtures.

Qualifier Events Are Tough, Cut-Throat Competitions: Cricket Ireland Selector Andrew White

On June 19 at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo, Group B will feature Ireland taking on Oman and Sri Lanka taking on the UAE.

“We’re heading into a big few months and it’s looking at what personnel we need from a tactical point of view, who are in form, and a squad composition that suits the conditions we are likely to face. In the latter stages of the tournament, for example, we are likely to be playing on used pitches, so that’s where we see the value of a Ben White coming to the fore,” Andrew White, National Men’s Selector, said. “But before we look too far ahead, we have to start well and we’ve put together what we think is our best squad to meet that challenge. With a seam attack of Adair, Little, Young, McCarthy, Hume and Campher we feel we’re heading towards our best attack once more, while PJ Moor’s experience in Zimbabwean conditions and his versatility batting anywhere from 1 to 7 gives us great cover.

“Unfortunately, hard decisions had to be made, and Stephen Doheny misses out on this trip. Stephen is a player we admire and want to continue to invest in, but we think the time is right for him, just now, to take a step back and work on a few technical aspects of his game at the domestic level. “Qualifier events are tough, cut-throat competitions at times and a balance of talent, form and experience is essential. We believe we have achieved that and I know that Irish supporters will be right behind the players and staff in their quest for World Cup qualification,” he added.

Ireland Men’s Squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Also Read: West Indies And Sri Lanka Slotted In Opposite Groups As ICC Announces Schedule For ODI World Cup Qualifiers