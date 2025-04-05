Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) for the 17th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 5).

CSK will be desperate to win the game after suffering losses in their previous two games. They are languishing in the bottom half of the points table after managing only a solitary win from their first two games.

The Chennai-based outfit started its campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians before suffering losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have won both of their games so far and will be keen to extend their winning start to the season. They began their season with a thrilling 1-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK vs DC Match preview and prediction – Match 17, IPL 2025:

CSK vs DC Match Information:

Match CSK vs DC, Match 17, IPL 2025 Date & Time 5 April 2025, 03:30 PM (IST) Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

CSK vs DC: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to favour the spin bowlers. In the last game, RCB’s pacers managed to extract bounce and movement. However, the upcoming game will be played in the afternoon and the spinners are likely to have the upper hand.

CSK vs DC Weather Conditions:

There is a 10 percent chance of rain when the game is scheduled to start. So even if rain is unlikely to wash out the game, the start of the game could be delayed.

The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the match.

CSK vs DC: Head-to-Head Record

Out of the 30 games between the two teams so far, CSK have won 19 while DC have managed to win 11.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost CSK 30 19 19 DC 30 11 11

CSK vs DC: Squads

CSK Squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Deepak Hooda

DC Squad:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

CSK vs DC: Probable Playing XIs:

CSK Playing 11 with impact player:

Rachin Ravindra

Rahul Tripathi

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

Shivam Dube

Sam Curran

Vijay Shankar

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (WK)

Noor Ahmad

Matheesha Pathirana

Khaleel Ahmed

DC Playing 11 with impact player:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Abishek Porel

KL Rahul (WK)

Axar Patel (C)

Tristan Stubbs

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohit Sharma

Mukesh Kumar

Key Players to Watch:

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Noor Ahmad

DC:

Faf du Plessis

Tristan Stubbs

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Starc

CSK vs DC Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for CSK in the match: Rachin Ravindra or Shivam Dube

Who will score the most runs for DC in the match: Faf du Plessis or Axar Patel

CSK vs DC Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for CSK in the match: Noor Ahmad or Ravindra Jadeja

Who will pick the most wickets for MI in the match: Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel

CSK vs DC Match Prediction for Match 17, IPL 2025:

Even though DC are in better form, CSK will be slight favourites for the upcoming game due to the home advantage. So, CSK are expected to beat DC in the upcoming match.