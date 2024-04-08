CSK vs KKR highlights: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Monday (April 8), thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets to get back to winning ways in IPL 2024. Set a target of 138, CSK chased down the total inside 18 overs.

CSK’s chase was off to a shaky start as Rachin Ravindra was dismissed by Vaibhav Arora for 15 runs in the fourth over. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell did not let KKR make further inroads in the game. The duo all but sealed the game for their team by sharing a 70-run stand for the second wicket.

Sunil Narine broke the stand by dismissing Mitchell for 25 in the 13th over to reduce CSK to 97 for 2. Gaikwad and Shivam Dube shared a 38-run stand for the third wicket. With just three runs needed to win, Arora castled Dube for 28. Gaikwad and MS Dhoni then took CSK over the finishing line in the 18th over. Gaikwad finished the game with a four and remained unbeaten on 67.

CSK vs KKR: KKR innings

Earlier in the game, KKR posted a modest total of 137/9 in the allotted 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s decision to bowl first against the free-scoring visitors turned out to be spot on as his bowlers managed to restrict them to a modest total.

Tushar Deshpande starred with the ball, taking three wickets for the home side. He dismissed Phil Salt on the very first ball of the game before sending back Rinku Singh and Andre Russell in the death overs to stop KKR from finishing strongly.

After Salt was dismissed for a first-ball duck, Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi steadied the ship with a 56-run stand. Ravindra Jadeja then dismissed both of them in the seventh over to reduce KKR to 60 for 3. Four runs later, the India allrounder struck again to send back Venkatesh Iyer for just 3.

Shreyas Iyer and Ramandeep Singh added 21 runs for the fifth wicket but before they could bat their team to a good position, Maheesh Theekshana broke the stand by dismissing the latter for 13. KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually huffed and puffed to 137. Barring captain Iyer (34), no other KKR batsman could touch the 30-run mark.

CSK vs KKR scorecard: