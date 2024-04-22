CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 39th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 23).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between CSK and LSG. You’ll get the CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our CSK vs LSG match prediction.

CSK vs LSG Match Preview:

Three days after taking on each other in Lucknow, CSK and LSG will be locking horns against each other again, this time in Chennai. The first meeting between the two teams belonged to LSG as they registered a thumping eight-wicket win to get back to winning ways after losing their previous two games.

On the other hand, the loss ended CSK’s two-match winning run. Asked to bat first, the Chennai-based outfit scored 176/6 in 20 overs. In reply, LSG chased down the total in 19 overs by losing just two wickets thanks to half-centuries from captain KL Rahul (82) and his fellow opener Quinton de Kock (54).

While LSG will be eyeing a double, CSK will be looking to avenge the loss and return to winning ways. With the IPL entering its business phase, both teams will be keen for a win. CSK have won all of their three home games so far and will be looking to extend their winning run. On the other hand, LSG will be taking confidence from their win last week and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

IPL 2024 points table:

Both CSK and LSG have four wins and three losses so far and are separated by net run rate in the IPL 2024 points table. While CSK is in the fourth spot, LSG is in the fifth.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.206 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.914 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.529 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.123 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 0 8 -1.055 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.133 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.477 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.292 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 0 2 -1.046

CSK vs LSG: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 7th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

CSK vs LSG: Match info:

Article Title CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Chennai Super Kings & Lucknow Super Giants Series name IPL 2024 Date 23-Apr-24 Category CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

CSK vs LSG Head To Head record:

CSK LSG 04 Matches played 04 01 Won 02 02 Lost 01 01 No Result 01

Here is the venue-wise result between CSK and LSG:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 0 1 1 2 Overall 1 2 1 4

CSK vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report:

CSK vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 32°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Spin Average 1st innings score 173

CSK Squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar

LSG squad:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Fantasy stats for CSK vs LSG:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain CSK M Pathirana Bowler 10 8 3 1 CSK R Jadeja All Rounder 10 8 2 1 CSK R Gaikwad Batter 10 7 1 1 CSK S Dube Batter 10 7 0 1 CSK M Santner All Rounder 10 6 0 0 CSK S Thakur Bowler 10 6 0 0 CSK A Rahane Batter 10 5 0 0 CSK D Chahar Bowler 10 5 0 1 CSK M Choudhary Bowler 10 5 1 1 CSK M Dhoni Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 CSK M Rahman Bowler 10 5 1 0 CSK D Mitchell All Rounder 6 4 0 0 CSK M Theekshana Bowler 10 4 0 0 CSK M Ali All Rounder 10 3 0 2 CSK R Ravindra Batter 7 3 1 0 CSK T Deshpande Bowler 10 3 0 1 CSK S Singh Bowler 6 2 0 0 CSK P Solanki Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Hangargekar Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK S Rizvi Batter 6 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain LSG L Rahul Wicket Keeper 10 7 1 2 LSG M Stoinis All Rounder 10 7 1 0 LSG N Pooran Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 2 LSG D Padikkal Batter 10 6 0 0 LSG A Mishra Bowler 9 5 0 0 LSG K Mayers Batter 10 5 0 0 LSG K Pandya All Rounder 10 5 0 1 LSG M Khan Bowler 10 5 0 0 LSG Q de Kock Wicket Keeper 10 5 1 1 LSG Y Thakur Bowler 10 5 1 0 LSG K Gowtham All Rounder 10 4 0 1 LSG Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler 10 4 1 1 LSG R Bishnoi Bowler 10 4 0 0 LSG A Badoni Batter 10 3 0 0 LSG D Hooda Batter 10 2 0 0 LSG M Yadav Bowler 3 2 0 1 LSG S Mavi Bowler 4 2 0 0 LSG P Mankad Batter 5 1 1 0 LSG Y Singh Charak Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG A Khan Bowler 4 0 0 0 LSG M Henry Bowler 1 0 0 0 LSG M Siddharth Bowler 3 0 0 0 LSG S Joseph Bowler 1 0 0 0

CSK vs LSG Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of CSK vs LSG for the 39th match of IPL 2024:

CSK Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK impact players:

Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner

LSG Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

LSG impact players:

Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan

CSK and LSG team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Krunal Pandya 2 wickets Nicholas Pooran 23 runs Matheesha Pathirana 1 wicket Ajinkya Rahane 36 runs KL Rahul 82 runs

Most runs and wickets for CSK and LSG in IPL 2024:

Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Shivam Dube – 245 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 11 wickets Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 KL Rahul – 286 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 8 wickets

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Ajinkya Rahane: In seven games so far, Ajinkya Rahane has scored 160 runs. In the last game against LSG, he scored 36 and will be eyeing another good knock.

In seven games so far, Ajinkya Rahane has scored 160 runs. In the last game against LSG, he scored 36 and will be eyeing another good knock. Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana has picked up an impressive nine wickets in just four games so far. With form on his side, the Sri Lanka star will be looking to deliver a match-winning spell.

Top Picks for CSK vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has scored 58 runs so far and picked up five wickets while maintaining an economy rate of less than eight.

Krunal Pandya has scored 58 runs so far and picked up five wickets while maintaining an economy rate of less than eight. Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been in good form this season and has delivered consistently with the bat for LSG. In seven games, he has scored 246 runs at a strike rate of 164.

Budget Picks for CSK vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande has picked up some crucial wickets for CSK so far. Known for his knack of providing crucial breakthroughs, the right-arm pacer will look to deliver again. He has picked up six wickets so far.

Tushar Deshpande has picked up some crucial wickets for CSK so far. Known for his knack of providing crucial breakthroughs, the right-arm pacer will look to deliver again. He has picked up six wickets so far. Yash Thakur: Yash Thakur is LSG’s leading wicket-taker this season. He has picked up five wickets with the help of a five-wicket haul.

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (vc) KL Rahul Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Shivam Dube Rachin Ravindra Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Allrounders Ravindra Jadeja Marcus Stoinis Krunal Pandya Bowlers Mustafizur Rahman Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs LSG Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (c) KL Rahul Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Shivam Dube Rachin Ravindra Ruturaj Gaikwad Allrounders Ravindra Jadeja Marcus Stoinis Bowlers Mustafizur Rahman Matheesha Pathirana (vc) Yash Thakur

CSK vs LSG Match Prediction Today:

While CSK lost the last game against LSG, they will start the game as favorites and are expected to win the upcoming game. CSK have won all of their three home games so far and will be eyeing another win.