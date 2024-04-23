CSK vs LSG highlights: Marcus Stoinis played one of the best knocks in IPL as his unbeaten century powered Lucknow Super Giants to a stunning six-wicket win over reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in the 39th game of IPL 2024. Chasing 211 runs, LSG crossed the finishing line with three balls remaining.

LSG were off to a poor start as Quinton de Kock (0) and KL Rahul (16) departed inside the powerplay. Devdutt Padikkal (13 off 19) could not do much with the bat either. Marcus Stoinis, however, kept LSG on track with his batting right from the start.

Promoted to number three, he shared a 55-run stand with Padikkal who struggled throughout before being castled by Matheesha Pathirana in the 11th over. In the tenth over, Stoinis had completed his fifty off just 26 balls.

In Nicholas Pooran, Stoinis found an able partner as the duo kept LSG in contention by sharing a quickfire 70-run stand. Pathirana broke the stand in the 17th over by dismissing Pooran for 34. In the 18th over, Stoinis completed his maiden IPL century off 56 balls.

The equation was finally down to 32 runs from two overs. Stoinis and Deepak Hooda collected 15 runs from the over bowled by Pathirana to bring down the equation to 17 runs from the last over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. And it took Stoinis just three legal deliveries to take his team home.

He started the over by hitting a six and a four. The third ball was hit for a four as well by the Australian before the umpire signaled no-ball for overstepping. With two needed from the last four balls, Stoinis hit another four to take his team home in style.

CSK vs LSG: CSK innings

Earlier in the game, riding on their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten century, CSK finished their innings on 210 for 4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 108 runs from just 60 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes.

Shivam Dube also played a crucial knock for the reigning champions as he scored his third half-century of IPL 2024. Dube slammed 66 runs from just 27 balls to give the innings the impetus. Dube hit three fours and seven sixes during his knock.

CSK were off to a shaky start as they lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (1) and Daryl Mitchell (11) departed inside the powerplay. Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja then shared a 52-run stand for the third wicket to take the score past the 100-run mark before the latter was dismissed by Mohsin Khan.

It was followed by a 104-run stand between Dube and Gaikwad. Dube departed in the very last over before MS Dhoni closed the innings by hitting a four.,

CSK vs LSG scorecard: