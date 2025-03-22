Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The game is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (March 23).

The game will be the second game of Sunday’s double-header and is set to be played from 07:30 PM IST. Both the teams will be desperate to start the tournament on a good note after failing to make it to the playoffs last season.

CSK were the defending champions but could not finish in the top four. With seven wins, they finished at the fifth spot and failed to make it to the playoffs only because of their inferior net run-rate.

On the other hand, MI finished at the bottom of the points table after managing just four wins. The five-time champions will be desperate to turn things around this season as they eye their sixth title and first since 2020.

CSK vs MI Match preview and prediction – Match 3, IPL 2025:

CSK vs MI Match Information:

Match CSK vs MI, Match 3, IPL 2025 Date & Time 23 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

CSK vs MI: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally supported spinners and the conditions are likely to remain same for the upcoming game too. Even though batsmen will get ample chance to score, spinners are expected to dominate.

CSK vs MI Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has predicted rain in Chennai during the day. However, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the game.

Temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the entire match.

CSK vs MI: Head-to-Head Record

MI have a slight advantage in their head-to-head record against CSK. Out of the 37 games between the two teams so far, MI have won 20 while CSK have come out on top in 17 games.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost CSK 37 17 20 MI 37 20 17

CSK vs MI: Squads

CSK Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth

MI Squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav

Injury replacements: Allah Ghazanfar and Lizaad Williams were replaced by Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Corbin Bosch.

CSK vs MI: Probable Playing XIs:

CSK Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra

Rahul Tripathi

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (wk)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Anshul Kamboj

Noor Ahmed

Matheesha Pathirana

MI Playing XI

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Naman Dhir

Corbin Bosch

Mitchell Santner

Karn Sharma

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Key Players to Watch:

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Matheesha Pathirana

MI:

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Trent Boult

Deepak Chahar

CSK vs MI Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for CSK in the match: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shivam Dube

Who will score the most runs for MI in the match: Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma

CSK vs MI Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for CSK in the match: Matheesha Pathirana or Ravindra Jadeja

Who will pick the most wickets for MI in the match: Trent Boult or Mitchell Santner

SRH vs RR Match Prediction for Match 3, IPL 2025:

CSK will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against MI.