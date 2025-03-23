CSK vs MI Playing 11s: The third game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 23) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK will be eyeing a better campaign this season after failing to qualify for the playoffs last season. Playing under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy for the first time, CSK finished at the fifth spot. They won seven of their 14 league games but missed out on the playoffs only because of their inferior net run-rate.

MI, on the other hardly, never really looked in contention to finish in the top four after struggling in the early phase. While MI are known for starting their campaign slowly before turning things around, the comeback just did not happen last season. In the end, they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins.

CSK and MI will be hoping to enjoy a better campaign this year. So, as both the teams gear up for their tournament-opener, here are the playing 11s of both the teams.

CSK vs MI Playing 11s – CSK Playing 11

The CSK squad is filled with familiar faces. The five-time champions love to retain the core of the team and they have managed to do it once again. They have also managed to re-sign their former player Ravichandran Ashwin who is expected to be a regular in the playing eleven especially in Chennai when the conditions will be favorable for spinners.

Here is the CSK Playing 11:

Openers: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Middle-oder: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs MI Playing 11s – MI Playing 11

MI will be without a couple of key players for the game against CSK. Their captain Hardik Pandya is not available for the match as he is serving a suspension because of an over-rate offence from last season. In his absence, MI have named India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav as their stand-in captain.

The five-time IPL winners will also be without Jasprit Bumrah who is still not fully fit. The India pace spearhead is expected to return to action only in April.

Here is the MI Playing 11.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman