Deepak Chahar, who has missed most of the IPL 2024 matches for CSK, has returned to action ahead of their crucial game against RCB on Saturday, May 18, 2024. CSK has been struggling with absences in the bowling front towards the last stretch of the season.

Deepak Chahar sustained an injury during the PBKS match at Chepauk on May 5 and has been out of action since. The bowler had previously missed two games earlier this season before returning and being injured again against the Punjab King.

CSK will meet the Royal Challengers on Saturday afternoon. The match will determine the fourth club in the playoffs, after the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified.

Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman have joined their national teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean. Mustafizur Rahman had left after the PBKS game at Chepauk for the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series ahead of the T20 World Cup as well.

Deepak Chahar bowls in the CSK nets ahead of RCB game

In the absence of the aforementioned three frontline pacers, CSK has experimented with numerous combinations, including Simarjeet Singh, Richard Gleeson, and Mitchell Santner, in addition to Tushar Deshpande and Shardul Thakur.

The IPL 2024 hasn’t been a great one for Chahar before he was struck by injury. The pacer picked up just 5 wickets from 8 matches with an average of 40.4 at an economy rate of 8.59.

A video was posted on social media by Deepak Chahar on his intense bowling training in the nets. It remains to be seen whether Chahar will be fit for Saturday’s encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, as he may still be working on his fitness ahead of the IPL 2024 Playoffs.

Here is the video:

He is coming guys, now we need to be afraid

pic.twitter.com/eaxye0O5nv — ` (@kurkureter) May 16, 2024

CSK only needs one point to qualify, thus a washout will suffice. However, if they win, they have a chance to move up to second place if RR loses and SRH scores no more than one point in their final game.

