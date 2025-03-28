The eighth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The game is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (March 28).

Both the teams have started their campaign with a win and will be keen to register another victory. RCB were up against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game of the season and won the contest by seven runs.

On the other hand, CSK faced their bitter rivals Mumbai Indians in their tournament-opener and won the game by 4 wickets. A defeat against RCB had denied CSK a place in the playoffs last season and the five-time champions would be keen to avenge that loss.

CSK vs RCB Match preview and prediction – Match 8, IPL 2025:

CSK vs RCB Match Information:

Match CSK vs RCB, Match 8, IPL 2025 Date & Time 28 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

CSK vs RCB: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch is expected to favour the spinners more. While batsmen are still expected to make an impact in the game, it is unlikely to see a run-fest.

CSK vs RCB Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Chennai on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the entire match.

CSK vs RCB: Head-to-Head Record

CSK have completely dominated this rivalry so far and have also not lost at home against RCB since the inaugural season in 2008. Both the teams have played 33 games against each other so far. Of those 33 games, CSK have won 21, RCB have won 11 while one match ended in no result.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost CSK 33 21 11 RCB 33 11 21

CSK vs RCB: Squads

CSK Squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

RCB Squad:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

CSK vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs:

CSK Playing 11 with impact player:

Rahul Tripathi

Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Shivam Dube

Deepak Hooda

Ravindra Jadeja

Sam Curran

MS Dhoni (wk)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Nathan Ellis

Noor Ahmad

Khaleel Ahmed

RCB Playing 11 with impact player:

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt (wk)

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Liam Livingstone

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Rasikh Dar

Yash Dayal

Josh Hazlewood

Suyash Sharma

Key Players to Watch:

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Noor Ahmad

RCB:

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt

Rajat Patidar

Krunal Pandya

Josh Hazlewood

CSK vs RCB Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for CSK in the match: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Rachin Ravindra

Who will score the most runs for RCB in the match: Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar

CSK vs RCB Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for CSK in the match: Noor Ahmad or Ravindra Jadeja

Who will pick the most wickets for RCB in the match: Josh Hazlewood or Krunal Pandya

CSK vs RCB Match Prediction for Match 8, IPL 2025:

CSK will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against RCB.