CSK vs RR highlights: Chennai Super Kings, on Sunday (May 12), thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets to get back to winning ways in IPL 2024. Set a target of 142 runs, CSK crossed the finishing line in the 19th over.

Powerplay (Overs 1 – 6):

After Trent Boult conceded just four runs in the first over, Rachin Ravindra got going by hitting Sandeep Sharma for a six in the second over.

In the third over, Ravindra hit Boult for a four and a six to give the CSK innings the early momentum.

However, Ravindra could not continue for long as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him for 27 runs in the fourth over.

Daryl Mitchell started positively and raced away to 20 runs off 10 balls to help CSK finish the powerplay on 56 for 1.

Middle-overs (Overs 7 – 15):

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 8 runs in 6 balls during the powerplay, broke the shackles in the seventh over by hitting Nandre Burger for a six.

In the eighth over, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mitchell for 22 to reduce CSK to 67 for 2.

At the end of the 10th over, CSK were on 77 for 2.

Moeen Ali (10) and Shivam Dube (18) got the starts but failed to convert them as CSK found themselves four down for 107 runs in the 14th over.

Dube dashes his way out 😎 His innings acts like a catalyst and pushes #CSK closer to the target 👏 Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/KRyse7uyxd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2024

Death-overs (Overs 16 – 20):

In the 16th over, Ravindra Jadeja was given out obstructing the field after a throw from Sanju Samson hit him on his back as he was trying to get back inside the crease. He departed for just 5 runs.

Gaikwad and Sameer Rizvi shared an unbeaten stand of 24 runs to take CSK home in the 19th over.

Cleared from the Captain 💥 Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 42 to steer his side to a clinical win 👏👏 Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/3K0FvYgNG7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2024

CSK vs RR: RR innings:

Earlier in the game, RR finished their innings on a modest 141 for 5 in 20 overs after their skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first. On a slow pitch, RR’s batters struggled right from the start and CSK bowlers did well to come up with a disciplined display.

Powerplay (Overs 1 – 6):

Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana concede only 3 and 4 runs respectively in the first two overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the shackles in the fourth over by hitting Jaiswal for a six and a four. In the fifth over, he hit two more fours in Shardul Thakur’s first over.

RR finished the powerplay on 42 for no loss.

Middle-overs (Overs 7 – 15):

Simarjeet Singh dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 runs in the seventh over to give CSK the first breakthrough. In the ninth over, he struck again to send back Buttler for 21 to leave RR reeling at 49 for 2.

RR finished the tenth over on 68 for 2.

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag steadied the ship after Jaiswal and Buttler’s departure in quick succession but could not give impetus to the innings.

They added 42 runs in 37 balls before Simarjeet Singh dismissed Samson for a 19-ball 15 in the 15th over. At the end of the 15th over, RR were on 94 for 3.

Death-overs (Overs 16 – 20):

In the last five overs, RR scored 47 runs thanks to Dhruv Jurel’s fine cameo of 28 runs from 18 balls.

Riyan Parag remained unbeaten, scoring 47 from 35 balls.

For CSK, Simarjeet picked up three wickets while Tushar Deshpande took two wickets in the very last over.

CSK vs RR scorecard: