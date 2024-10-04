CSK (Chennai Super Kings) physio Tommy Simsek has called “absolute rubbish” to Harbhajan Singh’s claim that MS Dhoni broke a TV after CSK lost to RCB in IPL 2024’s last league match.

Harbhajan Singh, a former India and CSK player, reportedly claimed that MS Dhoni hit a screen in fury following the defeat to the RCB team. It was a must-win match for both sides to qualify for the playoffs and RCB came up victors.

MS Dhoni is recognized for his calm attitude and clear vision, both on and off the field. The wicketkeeper-batter guided the CSK team to five tournament titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023). He is the IPL’s joint most successful captain, having won five titles alongside Rohit Sharma.

Harbhajan Singh spoke about the emotional emotions following Chennai Super Kings’ defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024. He, on commentary in Bengaluru, claimed MS Dhoni lost his cool and punched a screen on his way to the dressing room.

“RCB were celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. CSK had lined up to shake hands. RCB were a little late to reach there. By the time, RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside. Dressing room se pehle jo screen hai, uspe mukka bhi maara (he punched a screen outside the dressing room). I was watching from above, but it is okay, it happens when you win or lose,” Harbhajan Singh was quoted in the Times of India.

CSK needed 201 runs to make the IPL playoffs. MS Dhoni was at the crease when the team needed 17 runs from the last over to qualify. He began the over by striking a massive six off the first ball. However, he was dismissed by Yash Dayal on the following delivery, and CSK lost by nine runs.

“Absolute Rubbish”- CSK’s Tommy Simsek on Harbhajan Singh’s claim

After Harbhajan Singh’s words garnered notice, Tommy Simsek responded on Instagram to clarify the matter. Simsek refuted the rumors, calling them “absolute rubbish.” The CSK Physio also stated that he has never witnessed MS Dhoni become angry following a match.

MS Dhoni is expected to be retained by CSK as an uncapped player before the IPL 2025 mega auction. This comes after BCCI re-introduced the rule in which Indian players who have not played international cricket for the last 5 years, will be eligible to be retained as uncapped players, costing franchises only INR 4 crores.

