Dale Steyn, legendary South African pacer, has quit as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Steyn joins Sunrisers Hyderabad in the latter half of 2021. He began his duties in the IPL 2022 season.

When Tom Moody was the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the former South African quickly took on the task. Brian Lara succeeded Moody as coach in 2023 but was relieved of his duties the following year. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori became the franchise’s third head coach in three years.

Dale Steyn did not play in the IPL 2024 because he chose to withdraw for personal reasons. In his absence, SRH appointed James Franklin as acting bowling coach. Franklin is expected to receive an extension in this post following Steyn’s departure.

Dale Steyn has not only been associated with the IPL in the coaching staff. He has played for various franchises previously as well. The 41-year-old has played for Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His last IPL game was for RCB in 2020.

Dale Steyn to continue with Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Dale Steyn confirmed his departure from Sunrisers Hyderabad via his social media accounts. He praised the franchise for its support during his stint and said that he would not be returning for the next IPL season.

However, the former South African quickly clarified that he would continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Steyn is also the head coach of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the South African Twenty20 competition.

“A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let’s try make it THREE in a row,” Steyn posted on X.

Cricket announcement. A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025.

However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. 🇿🇦 Two time… — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2024

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is the most successful franchise in South African Twenty20 history. They have won both seasons of the event thus far, in 2023 and 2024, led by Aiden Markram.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a successful season in IPL 2024, finishing second after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. They had been performing poorly in recent seasons, but they were great in the last season with Pat Cummins as captain.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Part Ways With Sourav Ganguly Before IPL 2025; To Focus On WPL And SA20