Danish Kaneria has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for focusing only on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and ignoring domestic cricket for the sorry state Pakistan cricket is in right now. He suggested critics should not blame Pakistan cricketers for their poor performance and instead put PCB on notice.

Cricket in Pakistan is currently experiencing its lowest point. Bangladesh just humiliated the team with a humiliating whitewash at home. The Men in Green will face England in a three-match Test series next month, which will be a tough test for them.

Danish Kaneria argued that players should not be responsible for the team’s bad performance. Instead, Danish Kaneria blamed the PCB for focusing too much on the PSL and not enough on domestic cricket.

Danish Kaneria blames the system

“I think we should not blame players, it is the system that has been failing time and again and as a result, Pakistan cricket is going down. Pakistan Cricket Board is only focusing towards PSL rather they should take domestic cricket seriously. They have made Test cricket secondary,” Danish Kaneria said on Zee News.

Pakistan’s Test cricket prowess has decreased steadily in recent years. Before losing to Bangladesh, they were humiliated 3-0 by Australia. They have failed to produce world-class red-ball cricketers, as they previously did.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacking from captaincy started Pakistan’s downfall

Danish Kaneria went on to say that Pakistan’s demise began when Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced as captain. He accused the PCB of engaging in excessive internal politics, which had an impact on the dressing room atmosphere.

“Their downfall started when they removed Sarfaraz Ahmed from captaincy, he was a perfect skipper. There has been a lot of politics going on in the Pakistan Cricket Board and as a result, the aura, and the ambience of the team have been pathetic”, he added.

Prior to the series loss to Bangladesh, Pakistan was eliminated from the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 and failed to advance to the Super 8 stage under Babar Azam’s leadership. Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy next year in February-March. This is the first time Pakistan will host an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board recently announced a domestic white ball series Champions Cup in preparation for the future Champions Trophy 2024, which would be hosted in Pakistan. Players such as Babar Azam, Shan Masood, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will compete in the Champions Cup for their respective teams.

