Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has three of four charges withdrawn relating to the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her home in Sydney. The Sri Lankan now faces a single charge of sexual assault. The 32-year-old was arrested at his team’s hotel in Sydney’s CBD last year and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse on November 2 during T20 World Cup 2022.

According to the police reports, The victim and the accused met each other for drinks and went for pizza later. The cricketer had three drinks while the woman had six according to the fact sheet and they then went to her home, and on the way, Gunathilaka ‘kissed the victim on the lips forcefully’.

Danushka Gunathilaka allegedly restricted the woman’s breathing for six seconds, before she “tried to remove the accused’s hand by grabbing his wrist, and but he squeezed tighter around her neck for some time.

“The complainant was too afraid to do anything and was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused, the police facts claim, alleging he had choked her twice more.

“The complainant was clear that she did not consent to engage in sexual intercourse without a condom. Further, the complainant did not consent to sexual intercourse that involved choking,” he added.

Gunathilaka remains on bail on conditions including daily reporting to police and the surrender of his passport. and the sum of $200,000 is attached to his bail and would be forfeited for any failure to comply.

Danushka Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team but only played in their first game before being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear. He was arrested on November 6 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sussex Street before the team’s departure and participated in a recorded police interview.

Sri Lanka Cricket also said the cricketer will not be considered for any selections “after being informed that Mr Gunathilaka was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia”.

“Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty,” Sri Lanka Said in a Statement.

The 32-year-old, who has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is, however, remained with the side during its campaign. Sri Lanka Cricket has suspended him from all forms of the game.