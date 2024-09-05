The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the dates for the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place in Bengaluru, as the notices have been sent to the state associations on Thursday (September 05) morning. The 93rd AGM of the board will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bengaluru and will meet the inauguration of the High-Performance Centre in the city.

One of the biggest topics which is expected to be part of the meeting is the development of the new BCCI secretary, after the past member, Jay Shah upgraded as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is going take over the role in Dubai towards the end of the year.

There is no yet confirmation on who would become the new secretary for the Indian Cricket Board. The key feature of the BCCI AGM notice was the absence of the election of the board secretary, as the expectation was to have a new member for the role.

BCCI to discuss matters regarding the IPL in the new AGM

The board is now expected to have a call on the Special General Meeting (SGM) which will help to elect the new secretary, as Shah is due to take the role of the IC chairman from December 01.

Also Read: Kamran Akmal Blames Team Management For Poor Handling Of Pakistan Spinners vs Bangladesh

The two-page, and 18-point agenda includes the regular items typically discussed and decided at the AGM, such as the appointment of their representative to the ICC. On most of the last occasions it has been Jay Shah, but being the new chairman, he will no longer be eligible to represent the BCCI at the global body, and now the BCCI will have to select a candidate who is informed and familiar with the current status of the ICC meetings.

The AGM will be taking in Bengaluru, the hometown of the president of the BCCI, and the former Indian player, Roger Binny, the possibility of him becoming the new representative for the role could be an option going forward. The appointment of the retired all-rounder can’t be ruled out from the equation.

Among some of the other items of the meeting, there is the agenda on the election and the induction of two representatives of the general boy in the governing council of the IPL, besides the induction of one representative from the Indian Cricketer’s Association in the IPL body, adoption of the annual budget and the selection of the Ethics Officer.

Also Read: India To Play Sanju Samson In Test Squad? Named In Duleep Trophy 2024 Replacing This Player

The BCCI is yet to declare the rules of the retentions and the right to match card (RTM) for the upcoming season of the IPL. All the owners and co-owners of the ten franchises have gone through the meeting with board members as they look to take the final calls on the matters.

Of significance is an item that states ‘Report of the Internal committee of BCCI formed under Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy’, as the AGM will now consider any notice given by the Full Member to the secretary 21 days before the AGM.