David Warner, former Australia cricketer, has finally spoken about his earlier comments about his return from retirement. Warner believes his statements were misinterpreted, and he would only return to the game if the selectors called him.

Last month, David Warner declared his willingness to participate in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India if the selectors asked him. Warner indicated that the other candidates for the opening post haven’t played much cricket and that he will be available for international cricket after playing a Sheffield Shield match.

But Warner’s hopes were dashed as Australia coach Andrew McDonald denied the idea of bringing Warner back into the picture, claiming that he and Warner had not discussed his comeback.

Got taken out of context: David Warner on his ‘comeback from retirement’ remarks

During the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan on Fox Cricket, David Warner confessed that his words had been taken out of context and that he had no intention of playing international cricket again.

He went on to say that if he gets a call to play for Australia, he will not say no, and it all depends on whether the selectors want him to return.

“My comment was only if my phone rang and they called me and if they asked, you’re not going to say no. You’re not going to turn down a game for Australia. I think a lot of it got taken out of context by some people but it is what it is. If I was to get a call, why wouldn’t I say yes?” Warner said.

Following David Warner’s retirement, Australia is still looking for an opener in Tests to pair Usman Khawaja. Veteran batter Steve Smith was attempted in that position but did not perform well. As a result, Smith will resume his customary place at No. 4 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Sam Konstas are among the contenders for the opening berth. All of these players have recently played the Sheffield Shield, as well as an unofficial four-day game against India A.

Aside from these openers, Australia can begin the batting with Nathan McSweeney, who recently impressed in the maiden unofficial Test between Australia A and India A.

David Warner speaks on chances of Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft replacing him

David Warner discussed the choices but claimed Harris and Bancroft did not have many runs under their belts. He argued that Cameron Bancroft is still making the same blunders and will struggle against quicker bowlers in international cricket.

“We know what Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft bring to the table. They have been around. Unfortunately, they haven’t put the numbers on the board. With both, I think they are still making the same mistakes.

With Cameron Bancroft, his foot is still out to point. If someone is bowling 140, 145km/h, he is still going to make the same mistakes. In my eyes, it’s about his front foot being pointed out to the point, and when there is faster airspeed, so the bowlers are bowling faster, he is going to get rolled through LBW or get caught in the slips cordon,” the former Australia batter explained.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, between Australia and India, will commence on November 22 in Perth. The five-match Test series will be crucial for both teams in the drive to the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June of next year.

