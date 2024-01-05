David Warner Finally Finds His Baggy Green Caps As He Mysteriously Discovers Backpack In Team Hotel

Four days after losing his Baggy Green caps, Australia star David Warner finally found his prized possession. Just before the start of the ongoing third AUS vs PAK Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the retiring opener had announced that his caps were lost in transit between Melbourne and Sydney ahead of his farewell Test.

David Warner flew to Sydney from Melbourne on December 30 after his team’s 79-run win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test. He had left his Baggy Green caps including the original one from his debut in 2011 inside his Cricket Australia backpack. The backpack was then placed inside a larger bag, which was flown from Melbourne to Sydney on December 31 with the rest of the team’s luggage.

After the backpack went missing, he took to social media to plead for its safe return. And four days later, he found found it. The backpack was found at the team hotel in Sydney although it is still not clear how it got there. On Friday, David Warner posted a video on social media and thanked those involved for finding it.

“Hi everyone, I am very pleased and relieved to let you all know that my baggy greens have been found, which is great news,” he wrote alongside the video. “Thanks to all involved and I am extremely grateful. Qantas, the freight company, our hotels and team management. Thanks [sic] you.

“Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life,” he added.

“The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel, with all the contents inside. The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

David Warner playing his final Test:

David Warner is currently busy playing his last Test for Australia. He scored 34 runs in the first innings before being dismissed by Agha Salman. The southpaw will be hoping to bat one more time in the Test.

Talking about the ongoing game, Australia were bowled out for 299 runs in their first innings. The hosts began the third day on 116 for 2 and were well placed at 187 for 2 before a collapse saw them getting reduced to 205 for 5. It was followed by an 84-run stand between Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey before Australia lost their last five wickets for just 10 runs.