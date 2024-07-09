David Warner, who officially announced his retirement from international cricket, has said that the door to play in Champions Trophy 2025 is still ajar if he is picked for the Australian team.

On July 8, 2024, David Warner formally announced his retirement from international cricket in all formats. The Australian opener completed his Test career after the Pakistan series earlier this year, while his ODI career concluded after the World Cup 2023 in India.

His T20I retirement was anticipated when Australia was eliminated in the Super 8s round, and he has now officially declared his retirement.

The opener said it was an honor to represent the Australian team and claimed that he would be playing franchise cricket for some time. Warner also had a message for the fans and also thanked his teammates for putting up with him.

“Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honor to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight. I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible.”

“My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we’ve been through,” Warner posted on Instagram.

Willing to play for Australia in the Champions trophy if selected: David Warner

However, in addition to his retirement announcement, David Warner also made another reference to the Champions Trophy which will be staged in Pakistan next February and March.

“For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks. I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Aus in the Champions trophy if selected.”

“To the players and staff, thanks for putting up with me. No more WhatsApp junk, your ears are now going to be free of my voice. This team has had unbelievable success the last few years and long may this continue. Pat Cummins, Andrew old Mac, and staff have got this,” said Warner.

It is a highly unlikely situation given that Warner will be unavailable for any of Australia’s pre-tournament matches. They will tour England for one-day internationals in September before facing Pakistan in November, when Jake Fraser-McGurk, whom Warner has backed as his successor, will be one of the frontrunners to replace him at the top of the order.

