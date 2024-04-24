CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 40th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (April 24).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between DC and GT. You’ll get the GT vs GT Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our DC vs GT match prediction.

DC vs GT Match Preview:

DC and GT will be taking on each other after experiencing contrasting results in their last outing. While DC suffered a heavy loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, GT beat Punjab Kings by three wickets to get back to winning.

Before their last outings, DC and GT had locked horns against each other in Ahmedabad last week and the former had registering a thumping win. DC had bowled out GT for just 89 runs and became the first-ever team to bowl out the Gujarat-based franchise for less than 100 runs in the IPL. The Rishabh Pant-led side had gone on to win the game by six wickets.

Both DC and GT are currently out of the top four in the IPL 2024 points table and cannot afford more slip ups as the tournament enters its business phase. Few more defeats will all but seal their slim chances of progressing to the playoffs. Both the teams will be eyeing a crucial win in the forthcoming game.

IPL 2024 points table:

With three wins from eight games, DC are currently languishing at the eighth spot in the points table. GT, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with four wins from eight games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.698 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.206 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.914 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.529 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.123 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 0 8 -1.055 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.227 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.477 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.292 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 0 2 -1.046

DC vs GT: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets. 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 8th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

DC vs GT: Match info:

Article Title DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Delhi Capitals & Gujarat Titans Series name IPL 2024 Date 24-Apr-24 Category DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

DC vs GT Head To Head record:

DC GT 04 Matches played 04 02 Won 02 02 Lost 02 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between DC and GT:

Ground Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans No Result Total Arun Jaitley Stadium 0 1 0 1 Narendra Modi Stadium 2 0 0 2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 2 2 0 4

DC vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report:

DC vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 32°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 179

DC Squad:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

GT squad:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Fantasy stats for DC vs GT:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain DC R Pant Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 0 DC A Patel All Rounder 10 6 0 0 DC D Warner Batter 10 6 0 1 DC I Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 DC K Ahmed Bowler 10 5 0 1 DC K Yadav Bowler 10 5 1 0 DC M Marsh All Rounder 10 5 1 0 DC A Nortje Bowler 10 4 0 0 DC M Kumar Bowler 10 4 1 0 DC P Shaw Batter 10 4 0 0 DC T Stubbs Batter 8 4 0 3 DC A Porel Wicket Keeper 10 3 0 0 DC J Fraser-McGurk Batter 3 3 0 1 DC L Yadav All Rounder 10 3 0 0 DC J Richardson Bowler 2 1 0 0 DC P Dubey Bowler 4 1 0 0 DC S Hope Wicket Keeper 3 1 0 0 DC S Kumar All Rounder 4 1 0 0 DC K Kushagra Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 DC R Bhui Batter 2 0 0 0 DC R Salam Bowler 3 0 0 0 DC Y Dhull Batter 4 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all GT players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain GT S Sudharsan Batter 10 9 1 0 GT N Ahmad Bowler 10 6 0 0 GT Rashid-Khan Bowler 10 6 0 1 GT S Gill Batter 10 6 2 0 GT W Saha Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 0 GT J Little Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT K Williamson Batter 10 5 1 1 GT M Sharma Bowler 10 5 1 2 GT M Wade Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 GT R Tewatia All Rounder 10 4 0 0 GT U Yadav Bowler 10 4 0 0 GT A Manohar Batter 10 3 0 0 GT J Yadav Bowler 5 3 0 1 GT R Sai Kishore Bowler 8 3 1 1 GT D Miller Batter 10 2 0 1 GT S Johnson Bowler 5 2 0 0 GT V Shankar Batter 10 2 0 0 GT A Omarzai All Rounder 5 1 0 1 GT D Nalkande Bowler 6 1 0 0 GT S Khan All Rounder 10 1 0 0 GT S Warrier Bowler 3 1 0 0 GT B Sharath Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 GT K Tyagi Bowler 4 1 0 0

DC vs GT Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of DC vs GT for the 40th match of IPL 2024:

DC Playing XI:

David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

DC impact players:

Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar

GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma

GT impact players:

Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar

DC and GT team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Rishabh Pant 44 runs David Warner NA Sai Sudharsan 31 runs Shubman Gill 35 runs Kuldeep Yadav 4 wickets

Most runs and wickets for DC and GT in IPL 2024:

Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 254 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed – 10 wickets Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Shubman Gill – 298 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Mohit Sharma – 10 wickets

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Shubman Gill: While results have not really gone GT’s way in most of the games so far, Shubman Gill has led the team from the very front in his first season as a captain. In 8 games so far, he has scored 298 runs and is his team’s leading run-scorer.

While results have not really gone GT’s way in most of the games so far, Shubman Gill has led the team from the very front in his first season as a captain. In 8 games so far, he has scored 298 runs and is his team’s leading run-scorer. Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan has impressed one and all with his consistently. While he is yet to score big in the competition, he has contributed regularly. In eight games, he has scored 269 runs and only Gill has scored more runs than him for GT.

Top Picks for DC vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

David Warner: David Warner has not really manage to perform as per expectations in the ongoing season. In seven games so far, he has scored 167 runs and would be looking to get back to his top form.

David Warner has not really manage to perform as per expectations in the ongoing season. In seven games so far, he has scored 167 runs and would be looking to get back to his top form. Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has hit the ground running after his return to action. With 254 runs from eight games, he is DC’s leading run-scorer this season.

Budget Picks for DC vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma has continued to impress with the ball for GT. He has picked up 10 wickets so far and is GT’s leading run-scorer.

Mohit Sharma has continued to impress with the ball for GT. He has picked up 10 wickets so far and is GT’s leading run-scorer. Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has been among runs since returning to the playing eleven. In six games so far, the right-handed batsman has scored 174 runs with the help of one fifty.

DC vs GT Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant Batsmen David Warner (vc) Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill (c) Sai Sudharsan Tristan Stubbs Allrounders Axar Patel Bowlers Mohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Rashid Khan Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs GT Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (vc) Batsmen David Warner Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan (c) Allrounders Axar Patel Bowlers Mohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Rashid Khan Khaleel Ahmed Noor Ahmed

DC vs GT Match Prediction Today:

While DC lost their last game and GT won theirs, the former’s form in recent times has been better. GT have been very inconsistent this year so far. Consequently, DC will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat GT in the forthcoming clash.