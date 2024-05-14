DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) will be taking on each other in the 64th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (May 14).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between DC and LSG. You’ll get the DC vs LSG Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our DC vs LSG match prediction.

DC vs LSG: Match Preview:

Not very long ago, LSG as well as DC were in a comfortable position to qualify for the playoffs. However, a fumble in recent games have put both the teams in a position where their fate is no more in their hands. DC have lost two of their last three games while LSG have lost their last two games.

They have reached a stage where a win might not be enough to take them through but a loss will all but end their slim chances. The upcoming game is a do-or-die clash for DC who will be playing their last league game. While a win will take their points tally to 14, a loss will see them end the tournament on 12 points and getting knocked out.

Unlike DC, LSG will remain alive in the tournament even if they lose the game but their chances of going to the playoffs will be almost nil. With so much at stake for both the teams, one can expect a cracking game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IPL 2024 points table:

With six wins and seven losses, DC are currently at the sixth spot in the points table while LSG are at the seventh spot with six wins and as many losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428 Rajasthan Royals 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.349 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.528 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 0 12 0.387 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.482 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.769 Gujarat Titans (E) 13 5 7 0 1 11 -1.063 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.271 Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.423

DC vs LSG: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets. 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs. 9th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 12th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 13th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 47 runs.

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 7th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. 8th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 9th match; Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs. 12th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets.

DC vs LSG: Match info:

Article Title DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Delhi Capitals & Lucknow Super Giants Series name IPL 2024 Date 14-May-24 Category DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

DC vs LSG Head To Head record:

DC LSG 04 Matches played 04 01 Won 03 03 Lost 01 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between DC and LSG:

Ground Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants No Result Total Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Overall 1 3 0 4

DC vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report:

DC vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 27°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 238

DC Squad:

David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Gulbadin Naib, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

LSG squad:

KL Rahul(w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

DC vs LSG Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of DC vs LSG for the 64th match of IPL 2024:

DC Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel(w), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC impact players:

David Warner, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Pravin Dubey

LSG Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG impact players:

Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra

Most runs and wickets for DC and LSG in IPL 2024:

Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 413 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Mukesh Kumar – 16 wickets Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 KL Rahul – 460 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 11 wickets

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Marcus Stoinis: After scoring a match-winning century against Chennai Super Kings and a half-century against Mumbai Indians, the onus will be on experienced Marcus Stoinis to deliver again in the crucial game.

After scoring a match-winning century against Chennai Super Kings and a half-century against Mumbai Indians, the onus will be on experienced Marcus Stoinis to deliver again in the crucial game. Axar Patel: Axar Patel has been very impressive with both bat and ball this season. He has scored 221 runs so far including a half-century in the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has also picked up 10 wickets.

Top Picks for DC vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rishabh Pant: With DC in a do-or-die situation, Rishabh Pant will be desperate to lead the team from the front. He will also be looking to make amends for missing the last game due to suspension. Pant has scored 413 runs so far.

With DC in a do-or-die situation, Rishabh Pant will be desperate to lead the team from the front. He will also be looking to make amends for missing the last game due to suspension. Pant has scored 413 runs so far. KL Rahul: KL Rahul will have a point to prove against DC after being publicly scolded by LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka following the loss against SRH in the last game. The LSG skipper has scored 460 runs so far.

Budget Picks for DC vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has the ability to make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball. He has scored 103 runs and picked up 5 wickets so far.

Krunal Pandya has the ability to make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball. He has scored 103 runs and picked up 5 wickets so far. Mukesh Kumar: Mukesh Kumar has been amongst the wickets this season and will be eyeing another good outing. With 16 wickets from 9 games, he is DC’s top wicket-taker in IPL 2024.

DC vs LSG Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Abishek Porel Rishabh Pant KL Rahul Batsmen David Warner (c) Jake Fraser-McGurk Allrounders Axar Patel Krunal Pandya (vc) Marcus Stoinis Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav Khaleel Ahmed Yash Thakur

DC vs LSG Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Abishek Porel Rishabh Pant KL Rahul (vc) Quinton de Kock Batsmen David Warner Jake Fraser-McGurk Allrounders Axar Patel (c) Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs LSG Match Prediction Today:

DC will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat LSG in the forthcoming game.