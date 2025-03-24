In the fourth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be locking horns against each other. The game is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday (March 24).
Both DC and LSG will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note and make amends for their poor season last year. Both the teams missed out on the playoffs because of their net run-rate.
In fact, it was DC who denied LSG a spot in the playoffs by beating them in their final league game. In the end, both the teams finished their campaign with seven wins. They will be keen to turn things around this season and make the cut at least for the playoffs.
DC vs LSG Match preview and prediction – Match 4, IPL 2025:
DC vs LSG Match Information:
|Match
|DC vs LSG, Match 4, IPL 2025
|Date & Time
|24 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST)
|Venue
|ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Tournament
|Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025)
|Live Streaming and live telecast
|JioHotstar and Star Sports
DC vs LSG: Pitch & Weather Report:
The pitch at the ACA-VDCA is expected to be batting friendly. The venue hosted two IPL games last year and both the contests were high-scoring ones.
DC vs LSG Weather Conditions:
- The weather forecast has predicted light rain in Visakhapatnam during the day. However, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the game.
- Temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the entire match.
DC vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record
DC and LSG have played five games in IPL against each other so far. Of those five matches, DC have won two while LSG have emerged victorious in three.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|DC
|05
|02
|03
|LSG
|05
|03
|02
DC vs LSG: Squads
DC Squad:
KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari
Team news: Harry Brook pulled out of IPL 2025
LSG Squad:
Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke
Injury replacement: Shardul Thakur replaced injured Mohsin Khan
DC vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs:
DC Playing XI
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Faf du Plessis
- Abishek Porel
- KL Rahul (wk)
- Tristan Stubbs
- Axar Patel (c)
- Ashutosh Sharma
- Sameer Rizvi
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mitchell Starc
- T Natarajan
LSG Playing XI
- Yuvraj Chaudhary
- Mitchell Marsh
- Rishabh Pant (c, wk)
- Nicholas Pooran
- Ayush Badoni
- David Miller
- Abdul Samad
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Rajvardhan Hangargekar
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Shamar Joseph
Key Players to Watch:
DC:
- Faf du Plessis
- Jake-Fraser McGurk
- Tristan Stubbs
- Axar Patel
- T Natarajan
LSG:
- Mitchell Marsh
- Rishabh Pant
- Nicholas Pooran
- Ayush Badoni
- Ravi Bishnoi
DC vs LSG Best Batsman Prediction
Who will score the most runs for DC in the match: Jake Fraser-McGurk or Tristan Stubbs
Who will score the most runs for LSG in the match: Rishabh Pant or Nicholas Pooran
DC vs LSG Best Bowler Prediction
Who will pick the most wickets for DC in the match: Axar Patel or T Natarajan
Who will pick the most wickets for LSG in the match: Ravi Bishnoi or Shamar Joseph
DC vs LSG Match Prediction for Match 4, IPL 2025:
DC will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against LSG.