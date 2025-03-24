In the fourth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be locking horns against each other. The game is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday (March 24).

Both DC and LSG will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note and make amends for their poor season last year. Both the teams missed out on the playoffs because of their net run-rate.

In fact, it was DC who denied LSG a spot in the playoffs by beating them in their final league game. In the end, both the teams finished their campaign with seven wins. They will be keen to turn things around this season and make the cut at least for the playoffs.

DC vs LSG Match preview and prediction – Match 4, IPL 2025:

DC vs LSG Match Information:

Match DC vs LSG, Match 4, IPL 2025 Date & Time 24 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

DC vs LSG: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA is expected to be batting friendly. The venue hosted two IPL games last year and both the contests were high-scoring ones.

DC vs LSG Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has predicted light rain in Visakhapatnam during the day. However, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the game.

Temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the entire match.

DC vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record

DC and LSG have played five games in IPL against each other so far. Of those five matches, DC have won two while LSG have emerged victorious in three.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost DC 05 02 03 LSG 05 03 02

DC vs LSG: Squads

DC Squad:

KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari

Team news: Harry Brook pulled out of IPL 2025

LSG Squad:

Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke

Injury replacement: Shardul Thakur replaced injured Mohsin Khan

DC vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs:

DC Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Abishek Porel

KL Rahul (wk)

Tristan Stubbs

Axar Patel (c)

Ashutosh Sharma

Sameer Rizvi

Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Starc

T Natarajan

LSG Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant (c, wk)

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

David Miller

Abdul Samad

Shahbaz Ahmed

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ravi Bishnoi

Shamar Joseph

Key Players to Watch:

DC:

Faf du Plessis

Jake-Fraser McGurk

Tristan Stubbs

Axar Patel

T Natarajan

LSG:

Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs LSG Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for DC in the match: Jake Fraser-McGurk or Tristan Stubbs

Who will score the most runs for LSG in the match: Rishabh Pant or Nicholas Pooran

DC vs LSG Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for DC in the match: Axar Patel or T Natarajan

Who will pick the most wickets for LSG in the match: Ravi Bishnoi or Shamar Joseph

DC vs LSG Match Prediction for Match 4, IPL 2025:

DC will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against LSG.