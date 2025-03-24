DC vs LSG Playing 11s: The fourth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The game is scheduled to take place on Monday (March 24) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

DC failed to make the cut for the playoffs last season under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy. The Delhi-based outfit won seven games but still missed out on the playoffs due to their inferior net run-rate.

LSG missed out on the playoffs as well last season. They also won seven games but their net run-rate was not enough to take them to the playoffs. In their final league game, LSG suffered a loss against DC that cost them a place in the playoffs and they will be keen to avenge that loss.

DC vs LSG Playing 11s – DC Playing 11

DC will have a new captain for this season. With Rishabh Pant gone, Axar Patel will be leading the team in IPL 2024. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the IPL 2020 runners-up have bolstered their squad by adding some big names such as Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan.

They have also signed Karun Nair who was in stunning form in the last domestic season. Rahul is doubtful for the first game of the season and in case he does not play the game, Nair is expected to take his place in the DC Playing 11.

Here is the DC Playing 11:

Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis

Middle-order: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk)/Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan

DC vs LSG Playing 11s – LSG Playing 11

Just like DC, LSG have a new captain for this season as well. They will be led by former DC captain Rishabh Pant. While LSG have a strong squad, they will be without a number of key players for the first game of the season.

The likes of Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan are unavailable due to injuries while Mohsin Khan has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.

Here is the LSG Playing 11.

Openers: Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mitchell Marsh

Middle-order: Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph