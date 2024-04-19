DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 35th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 20) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between DC and SRH. You’ll get DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our DC vs SRH match prediction.

DC vs SRH Match Preview:

DC and SRH will be eyeing another win to extend their recent winning run when they lock horns against each other in Delhi this week. After a terrible start to their season, DC have finally found some rhythm. The Rishabh Pant-led started its campaign with just one win from five games.

However, they have revived their campaign by winning the last two games and will be eyeing another win to keep pace with the table-toppers. DC have registered two impressive wins in their last two games. In their sixth game, they thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their own backyard before thrashing Gujarat Titans with the same margin.

DC came up with a stunning bowling display against Gujarat Titans as they bowled them out for just 89 runs and chased down the total in less than nine overs. The momentum is with them and they will be looking to make the most of it.

However, it won’t be easy as their opponents SRH are also in great form at the moment. The Pat Cummins-led side has also won the last two games and are eyeing a third straight win. In their last game, SRH piled up a record total of 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and won the game by 25 runs. With their batters in great form, SRH will be eyeing another good outing.

IPL 2024 points table:

With four wins from six games, SRH is currently in fourth place in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, DC are at the seventh spot with three wins from seven games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.399 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.726 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.074 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.133 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 0 6 -1.303 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.251 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

DC vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

SRH:



1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

DC vs SRH Match info:

Article Title DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Delhi Capitals & Sunrisers Hyderabad Series name IPL 2024 Date 20-Apr-24 Category DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

DC vs SRH Head To Head record:

DC SRH 23 Matches played 23 11 Won 12 12 Lost 11 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between DC and SRH:

Ground Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 5 0 6 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium 2 0 0 2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 3 3 0 6 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 2 0 3 Shaheed Veer Narayan Sing International Stadium 1 1 0 2 Overall 11 12 0 23

DC vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:

DC vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 32°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 179

DC Squad:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

SRH squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

Fantasy stats for DC vs SRH:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain DC R Pant Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 0 DC A Patel All Rounder 10 6 0 0 DC D Warner Batter 10 6 0 1 DC I Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 DC A Nortje Bowler 10 5 0 0 DC K Ahmed Bowler 10 5 0 1 DC K Yadav Bowler 10 5 1 0 DC M Marsh All Rounder 10 5 1 0 DC M Kumar Bowler 10 4 1 0 DC P Shaw Batter 10 4 0 0 DC T Stubbs Batter 8 4 0 3 DC L Yadav All Rounder 10 3 0 0 DC A Porel Wicket Keeper 10 2 0 0 DC J Fraser-McGurk Batter 2 2 0 1 DC J Richardson Bowler 2 1 0 0 DC P Dubey Bowler 4 1 0 0 DC S Hope Wicket Keeper 3 1 0 0 DC S Kumar All Rounder 4 1 0 0 DC K Kushagra Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 DC R Bhui Batter 2 0 0 0 DC R Salam Bowler 3 0 0 0 DC Y Dhull Batter 4 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain SRH H Klaasen Wicket Keeper 10 8 2 1 SRH A Sharma Batter 10 7 0 1 SRH M Jansen All Rounder 10 7 0 0 SRH P Cummins Bowler 10 7 0 1 SRH B Kumar Bowler 10 5 1 0 SRH M Agarwal Batter 10 5 0 0 SRH T Natarajan Bowler 10 5 0 0 SRH A Markram All Rounder 10 4 1 0 SRH A Samad Batter 10 4 0 0 SRH F Farooqi Bowler 7 4 0 0 SRH M Markande Bowler 10 4 0 0 SRH S Ahmed All Rounder 10 4 0 0 SRH A Singh Wicket Keeper 5 3 0 0 SRH T Head Batter 5 3 1 0 SRH J Unadkat Bowler 10 2 1 0 SRH R Tripathi Batter 10 2 0 0 SRH U Malik Bowler 10 2 0 0 SRH W Sundar All Rounder 10 2 1 0 SRH A Singh Bowler 1 1 0 0 SRH G Phillips Batter 5 1 0 0 SRH K Nitish Reddy All Rounder 5 1 1 0 SRH W Hasaranga All Rounder 5 1 1 0 SRH S Singh All Rounder 2 0 0 0

DC vs SRH Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of DC vs SRH for the 35th match of IPL 2024:

DC Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

DC impact players:

Abishek Porel, Lizaad Williams, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey , Lalit Yadav

SRH Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

SRH impact players:

Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

DC and SRH team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Heinrich Klaasen 67 runs Tristan Stubbs 2 wickets Abhishek Sharma 32 runs Travis Head 102 runs Rishabh Pant 16* runs & 4 dismissals

Most runs and wickets for DC and SRH in IPL 2024:

Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 210 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Khaleel Ahmed – 10 wickets Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Heinrich Klaasen- 253 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 Pat Cummins – 9 wickets

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Travis Head: Travis Head is coming into this game on the back of a stunning century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last game. He smashed a 39-ball ton against his former team and will be eyeing another good knock.

Travis Head is coming into this game on the back of a stunning century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last game. He smashed a 39-ball ton against his former team and will be eyeing another good knock. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been in good form this season. Not only has he scored runs consistently but has also done it with a remarkable speed. In six games so far, he has scored 211 runs at a strike-rate of 197.

Top Picks for DC vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs has been one of DC’s best performers with the bat this season. Only Rishabh Pant has scored more runs for DC than him. In seven games so far, he has scored 189 runs with a strike-rate of over 190.

Tristan Stubbs has been one of DC’s best performers with the bat this season. Only Rishabh Pant has scored more runs for DC than him. In seven games so far, he has scored 189 runs with a strike-rate of over 190. Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is SRH’s leading run-scorer this season. In six games, he has scored 253 runs with the help of three half-centuries and a strike-rate of almost 200.

Budget Picks for DC vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Jake Fraser-McGurk: Jake Fraser-McGurk made his debut in IPL with a fine fifty against Lucknow Super Giants before scoring 20 in the last game against Gujarat Titans. He has looked in fine touch and will be eyeing another good show.

Jake Fraser-McGurk made his debut in IPL with a fine fifty against Lucknow Super Giants before scoring 20 in the last game against Gujarat Titans. He has looked in fine touch and will be eyeing another good show. Mukesh Kumar: In four games so far, Mukesh Kumar has picked up eight wickets including three in his last outing. The right-arm pacer will be looking to make the most of his form.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen (vc) Rishabh Pant Batsmen Tristan Stubbs Abhishek Sharma Travis Head (c) Prithvi Shaw Allrounders Axar Patel Aiden Markram Bowlers Pat Cummins Kuldeep Yadav Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Rishabh Pant Batsmen Tristan Stubbs (vc) Abhishek Sharma (c) Travis Head Allrounders Axar Patel Aiden Markram Bowlers Pat Cummins Kuldeep Yadav Khaleel Ahmed T Natarajan

DC vs SRH Match Prediction Today:

SRH will the start the game as favourites and are expected to win the game. At the same time, one should keep in mind that toss might play a big role in deciding the outcome of the game. The team batting second will have the upper hand and is likely to win the upcoming game between DC and SRH.