DC vs SRH highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Saturday (April 20), thrashed Delhi Capitals by 67 runs to move to the second spot in IPL 2024. Set a target of 267, DC were bowled out for 199 runs.

DC were off to a disastrous start as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner departed inside the first two overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk, however, turned the game on its head by smashing a record 15-ball fifty. In the third over, he hit Washington Sundar for 30 runs to give the innings the much-needed early impetus.

At the end of the powerplay, DC had raced away to 88 for 2 as Fraser-McGurk as well as Abishek Porel kept their team in the hunt by playing the big shots regularly. The duo added 84 runs for the third wicket before Mayank Markande dismissed Fraser-McGurk in the seventh over. The Australian departed after scoring 65 off just 18 balls.

Markande struck again in his next over to dismiss Porel for 42. And once Porel was out, SRH managed to control the flow of runs. Tristan Stubbs’ failure only made things tougher for DC as he departed for just 10 runs to leave his team reeling at 154 for 5 in the 13th over.

Rishabh Pant stayed till the end but never really managed to revive his team’s hopes. DC were eventually bowled out for 199 runs in 19.1 over with Pant being the final wicket to fall. He scored 44 off 35 balls.

DC vs SRH: SRH innings

Earlier in the game, SRH posted a huge total of 266 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. SRH’s in-form openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma laid the foundation for the big total by adding 131 runs in just 38 balls for the first wicket.

During the powerplay, Head completed his fifty off just 16 balls. By the time the powerplay ended, SRH had raced away to a record total of 125 runs. Kuldeep Yadav gave DC the first breakthrough by dismissing Sharma in the seventh over. Sharma scored 46 runs off just 12 balls with the help of two fours and six sixes. In the same over, Kuldeep also dismissed Aiden Markram for just 1.

In his next over, the left-arm spinner struck again to take the big wicket of Head. The Australia star departed after scoring 89 runs off just 32 balls with the help of 11 fours and six sixes. Axar Patel soon joined the party by castling the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen for 15 runs in the tenth over to reduce SRH to 154 for 4.

A 67-run stand between Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed then steadied the ship for SRH. Kuldeep Yadav broke the stand by dismissing Reddy for 37. Unlike Reddy, Shahbaz made the most of the start and went on to score a fifty. He remained unbeaten on 59 runs to help his side post a 260-plus total for the third time in IPL 2024.

DC vs SRH scorecard: